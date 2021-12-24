Boko Haram Are Launching In Major Towns – Nigerian Security Council Expresses Concern Over Terrorists’ Ability To Fire Rockets

Boko Haram fired rocket into Maiduguri before the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari on a one-day working visit on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2021

 

The National Security Council on Friday disclosed that the ability of terrorists to fire rockets targeting any part of the country raises concern.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, made the revelation while responding to questions from State House reporters after the Security Council meeting presided over by the President.

File Photo

According to Daily Trust, he asserted that the terrorists were unable to achieve their objectives with the rocket launched.

“They are launching it in major towns; they are launching it in Maiduguri. It is a concern. And it has been seriously checkmated. There are efforts to continuously checkmate it.”

“What they had done yesterday (Thursday), yes, they have done it, but to a large extent, they have not achieved what they have intended to achieve because of the situation the security agencies particularly the military put in place,” he said.

“Yes, it had been done before and even after. Some of those who must have planned and thrown those rockets have been taken out.

"The security agencies are trying to improve on what they are already doing to ensure there is peace, law and order during the Yuletide period and beyond.

“The marching orders are always the same; you have even told Nigerians the marching orders of the President. It has always been the same. There is no space; there is no tolerance to any threat to security.

"There is no sparing of any terrorists and there must be an intelligence gathering, there must be proactive prevention of crime and there must be checkmating of all those that are involved in criminal activities, whether it be terrorism, banditry or armed robbery or whatever and that is what we are trying to do to the best of our knowledge and ability.”

The rockets, which landed in Ngomari Ayashe community, reportedly killed four children while at least 16 persons sustained injuries in the attack.

SaharaReporters, New York

