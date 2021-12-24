Buhari 'Swears By The Holy Quran To Leave Office In 2023'

“I swear by the Holy Quran that I will uphold the constitution of the country, and by that, I must relinquish power in 17 months,” Buhari pledged.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn by the holy Quran to relinquish power in 2023 and not to breach the Nigerian Constitution to have a third term in office.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the President also pledged to devote his remaining time in office to fighting the worsening deterioration of insecurity and grinding poverty in Africa’s most populous nation.

FILE PHOTO: Nigerian President Buhari at the United Nations REUTERS

“I swear by the Holy Quran that I will uphold the constitution of the country, and by that, I must relinquish power in 17 months,” Buhari pledged.

“I will go, God’s willing. I hope whoever is coming after me will try to do the three things I tried to do."

“One, to secure the country. If I leave the country unsecured, it cannot be managed,” the president asserted. 

“Secondly, the economy. We have a lot of people who are unemployed.”

On Thursday, Buhari made the vow while inaugurating the Muhammadu Indimi Centre for Distance Learning at the University of Maiduguri.

Speaking on his regime’s efforts to tackle bandits, Boko Haram, ISWAP and Niger Delta militants, Buhari said he had militarily and politically engaged the recalcitrant elements separately.

“I have ordered and started receiving military hardware from the United States, military aircraft, helicopters and armoured vehicles, and we are going to be very, very hard on them (bandits),” said Buhari.

“It is the same people stealing other people’s property and killing here and there. What for?” noted Mr Buhari. “In the South-South, somehow they (militants) believed had a case, and we told their leadership the truth when they came to visit me. 

"When they sabotaged the oil pipelines or the wells, the land gets polluted, the fish move further into the ocean, and the ordinary people cannot farm, and most of their people are farmers and fishermen.”

According to Buhari, the Niger Delta militants’ disruptive action is self-inflicted pain.

“They can neither fish nor farm. So who are they hurting, other Nigerians or their own people?” the President further said. “It is just common sense, and maybe they listened to that, and they have left the pipelines alone.”

But the bandits in the North were not that malleable, Buhari lamented.

“But the problem now is the North-West as I said, same people, same culture. We are going to deal with them,” he pointed out.

Stressing the need to fix the economic crisis in the country, he urged Nigerians “to please tell the less informed that in Africa, we are the biggest country, and we are potentially the richest.” 

He further stated that Nigerians should utilise “this gift from God to empower our people, our region and our continent instead of wasting our time.”

Buhari admitted his previous ignorance about Nigeria’s economic viability in the agricultural sector.

“Only 2.5 per cent of Nigerian arable land is being utilised. I didn’t know this when I was a governor. I was also a minister. I was head of state, but to be honest with you, I didn’t know until when one professor told me,” Buhari acknowledged.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari, Osinbajo, Security Chiefs In Emergency Security Meeting
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari Swears In Sambo As New Works, Housing Minister Of State
0 Comments
19 Minutes Ago
Corruption Pro-Lawan Senators Move To Impeach Saraki
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Bar Journalists From Covering Voting In Idiya Ward
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Certificate Scandal: Adamawa State Director Embroiled In Forged Documents
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Oil Car Owners Will Pay About N250,000 For Autogas Conversion, Sylva Contradicts Kyari
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Any Woman Who Divorces Ooni Of Ife Must Undergo Certain Rites Before She Remarries— Ifa Priest, Elebuibon
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
News Police Arrest 45-Year-Old Supplier Of AK-47 Rifles, Ammunition To Bandits In Zamfara, Katsina
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
News Nigerian Man Tells Police Unidentified Woman Lured Him To Hotel, Raped And Stole From Him
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
News Many Nigerian Youths Abandoned Arable Lands In Their Communities To ‘Drink Oil Money’ —President Buhari
0 Comments
31 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari Swears In Sambo As New Works, Housing Minister Of State
0 Comments
19 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Bandits Ask Zamfara Communities To Contribute N37Million Or Face Attacks
0 Comments
16 Minutes Ago
News UAE Bans Flights From Nigeria, Kenya, Two Others Over Omicron COVID-19 Concerns
0 Comments
14 Minutes Ago
Opinion Chile: Presidential Choice Between Criminality And Justice By Owei Lakemfa
0 Comments
9 Minutes Ago
Opinion Buhari Wants To Handover To PDP. Here’s How By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Opinion Nigeria: It Is The Season For Self-Determination And Complete Decolonization By Ndidi Uwechue
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Confirms 49 Cases Of Omicron COVID-19 Variant
0 Comments
1 Minute Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari, Osinbajo, Security Chiefs In Emergency Security Meeting
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad