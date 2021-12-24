Buhari Swears In Sambo As New Works, Housing Minister Of State

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a security meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Before the meeting which commenced around 10:20 am, the President conducted the swearing-in of the newly-appointed Minister of State for Works and Housing, Muazu Sambo.

Although the agenda of the security meeting was not revealed as at the time of filing this report, it will likely revolve around the security situation, threats and plans to get ahead of the situation, The Nation reports.

At the ongoing meeting are the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha and National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd.).

Others participating include Minister of Defense, Major General Salihi Magashi (Rtd); Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao.

Also, the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman; the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, are in attendance.

Sambo, a civil engineer, had earlier this week been confirmed as a minister-designate by the Senate.