Court Orders Final Forfeiture Of 60 Buildings, Land Seized From Ex-Civil Defence Corps Deputy Commandant

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had applied for the final forfeiture of the 60 buildings and a 9.6-hectare plot of land, both located at Sabon-Lugbe South-West Extension, Airport Road, Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2021

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the final forfeiture of 60 buildings illegally acquired by a former Deputy Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Adenike Ishola Bintu, to the Nigerian Government.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had applied for the final forfeiture of the 60 buildings and a 9.6-hectare plot of land, both located at Sabon-Lugbe South-West Extension, Airport Road, Abuja.

The commission’s counsel, John-Paul Okwor, told the court that the ICPC was relying on Section 48 (1) (2) and (3) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, which gives it power to approach courts to forfeit properties corruptly acquired by individuals.

The agency’s spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the assets were alleged to have been acquired by Ms Bintu through corrupt means.

The statement read, “However, the subscribers, who had made several payments running into millions of naira, were never allocated plots of land nor had their funds returned to them by Bintu and her company.

“Furthermore, ICPC proved before the court that Bintu, who had jumped bail and is now a fugitive, did not enter into any partnership with NSCDC to build estates for members of the public.”

She was said to have told the court in her arguments that ICPC had no powers to prosecute civil cases and that Sections 6 and 48 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, relied upon by the commission had been repealed by the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2003.

