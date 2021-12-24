Gunmen Kidnap Ekiti Traditional Chief On His Farm

The incident occurred around 5:42 pm on Thursday, as narrated by the wife of the victim.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2021

Some suspected gunmen have reportedly abducted a businessman who is also a traditional chief, Emmanuel Ojo Obafemi in Ijan-Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The incident occurred around 5:42 pm on Thursday, as narrated by the wife of the victim, Daily Post reports. 

Illustration

The armed assailants, numbering about 10 stormed the farm of the traditional chief a few kilometres away from Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

It was learnt that he was working on his farm when the gunmen arrived. 

He was taken away to an unknown destination.

“They did not come with vehicle or motorcycle, but they shot sporadically into the air before whisking him away,” the victim’s wife said.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Sunday Abutu, in a telephone interview said he had not been briefed of the incident, stressing that he would brief journalists once he got full details of the incident.

But the Commandant of Amotekun Security Corps in the state, Brig. Gen. Joseph Komolafe (rtd.) said the corps had launched a manhunt for the kidnappers. 

SaharaReporters, New York

