Hunter Kills Neighbour In Ondo, Claims He Was Testing Gun

He confessed to have shot the aged man around 3am but insisted that he mistakenly took the victim for an animal in the night.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2021

A hunter, Ismaila Ojo, has shot dead another villager at Ita-Merin village, near Ore in Ondo State.

SaharaReporters learnt that the hunter dead shot his 70-year-old neighbour, who was defecating in the bush at the back of the house.

Ojo had claimed he was testing his gun.

Parading the suspects to newsmen in Akure, the recently deployed Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Oyeyemi Oyediran, said the hunter was arrested with his locally made gun.

The suspect while speaking with journalists confessed to have shot the aged man around 3am but insisted that he mistakenly took the victim for an animal in the night.

Ojo, who claimed to be a registered hunter, said he was the one that raised the alarm after he mistakenly shot the aged man and he afterwards took him to the near farm settlement for medical attention.

He said if he did it deliberately, he would not have raised the alarm for help.

The suspect who said the victim few died days after the incident, pleaded for mercy, saying he could not have killed his neighbour for nothing.

“I have never committed a crime in my life; everybody knows me as a hunter; I don’t know how animals turned to human being. Have mercy on me,” he said.

