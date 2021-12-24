Nigerians Hold Service Of Songs For Murdered Businessman, Solarin In South Africa

The Nigerian community in South Africa on Thursday honoured with a service of songs, businessman Olusola Solarin, who was murdered by hoodlums in the southern Africa country.

The service held for Solarin on Thursday December 23, at the Jesus The Breath Of Life International Ministry in Pretoria.

The lying in state and service of songs started was held for three hours between 4pm and 7pm. The Solarin family had announced that the deceased will be buried in Sagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria on the 30th of December 2021.

Several tributes were said to the beloved Comrade Olusola who would be remembered for his selflessness, big heart, and active support in the Nigerian community and Nigeria as a nation.

Rev Dr. Harold Anagu described Sola as “a good, faithful, loving, understanding, and Godly man, husband, father, uncle, and son to this generation, Africa, our nation Nigeria, to the Nigerian community in South Africa, to his extended and immediate families, how we love that you are here, but thank God you are now in his presence, where there is no wickedness or sorrow, rest on In Peace sir, we love you and your precious wife, children, and family in Jesus gracious name.”

SaharaReporters had on December 13 reported that the deceased was the husband of Doris Ikeri-Solarin, who was recently elected as the Vice President of the Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA).

He was said to have been attacked in his shop. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Prominent Nigerian Businessman Killed By Robbers In South Africa

“Sola, who was ambushed in his shop, did not struggle with the armed robbers. But after robbing him, they asked him to follow them and shot him dead,” a source had told SaharaReporters.

“Sola was the husband of Doris Ikeri-Solarin, who was recently elected as the VP of the Nigerian Union South Africa. He died on the spot. The police haven’t made any arrest.”

His wife, Ikeri-Solarin is also the Director, DIDA Clothiers, according to her profile on LinkedIn.

Adetola Olubajo, the immediate former President of the Nigerian Union in South Africa, had told SaharaReporters that "I was the first person to get there because I took his wife there. We were at his place when we were called that some robbers had attacked his shop. The area is called Highway Park, it is not far from a notorious area called Tembisa.

"The thugs entered the shop, took money, mobile phones and so on and took him a few metres away from the shop. Then they shot him several times. That is the eyewitness account we got.

"We met with the police IO (Investigating Officer) but he said he was only assigned to the case yesterday and that his investigation would commence today. That is what we have so far."

Olusola Solarin's death comes a few months after another Nigerian, Okechukwu Henry, from Imo State as announced by Ben Okoli, President of Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa.