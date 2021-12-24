Tension in Bayelsa Varsity Over Sudden Recall Of 3,000 Final-Year Students From Christmas Break

Most of the affected final-year students were finding it difficult to comply due to the distance of their houses from the school.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2021

There is palpable tension in the state-owned university, the Niger Delta University, Ammassoma over the directive by its Vice-Chancellor, Professor Samuel Gowon Edoumiekumo that 3,000 final-year students should cancel their New Year's Day celebration and return to school for their project defence.

Edoumiekumo had in a circular directed all final-year students and lecturers to return to the university campus and commence their project defence on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

It was gathered that most of the affected final-year students were finding it difficult to comply due to the distance of their houses from the school and lack of financial resources to return to campus during this holiday season as many final-year students reside outside the state. 

Already, stakeholders made up of traditional rulers, parents and sponsors of students at the Niger Delta University (NDU) have sent a Save-Our Soul message to the state governor, Senator Douye Diri to intervene and prevail on the Vice-Chancellor to rescind his directive. 

The S.O.S letter read, "We call on the state governor to prevail on Professor Samuel Gowon Edoumiekumo to rescind his order and for common sense to prevail over his spontaneous directive that all final-year students and lecturers must return to the university to commence their project defence on Wednesday, 29th December 2021.

"We, as peace-loving stakeholders in the institution, are calling on the Governor to use his good office and the Spirit of Christmas which is celebrated around the world to prevail on Prof. Gowon to immediately withdraw his spontaneous directive and allow the students and lecturers to spend the holiday seasons with their families until early January 2022 when universities across the country will resume.

"The Christmas Spirit and season is a time of love, giving, family unification, and much more which has been celebrated for centuries. People around the world travel to unite and spend time with their family members during the Christmas Holiday Season. Therefore, to spontaneously demand that students and lecturers return to school in the midst of the holiday season to commence their studies is unconscionable and unchristian-like.

"Across the country and globally, schools are closed for the Christmas Season and are expected to resume in early January 2022. It is no secret that Nigerian roads are unsafe during the Christmas season. Many families do not even have the financial resources to transport their children back to school within this holiday season as they have made such plans for January 2022. We are calling on the Governor of Bayelsa State, His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri to urgently come to our aid.”

Attempts to reach the public relations officer of the school, Ingezi Idoni, failed to answer calls to his mobile line or reply to messages sent to his WhatsApp number. 

But a senior lecturer of the school who spoke on condition of anonymity argued that the Vice Chancellor's intention was good and in order. 

"What we are trying to do is to ensure that the institution meets up with its calendar year and to ensure that the final-year students meet up with the service year," the lecturer said. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Of Winners And Losers Of ASUU Strike By Toks Ero
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education Mubi Student Massacre: SaharaReporters Obtains Names Of Slain Students
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Education Osun State Education Crisis: Alumni Of Baptist High School Call Emergency Meeting Over Education Reform Policies
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education Vehicular Traffic Paralyzed for Hours As OAU Students Protest 'Outrageous' Rise in Tuition Fees
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Celebrating A Literary Gem: An Orator's Humble Bow For Kongi At 80 By Rahaman Abiola Toheeb
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education University Of Lagos' Students' Union Is Restored Following Management, Student Talks
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

ACTIVISM BREAKING: Policemen Storm Abuja Music Concert Organised By Youths For Displaying #NorthIsBleeding #BuhariIsSleeping Banners
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: Sowore Lambasts Ex-Military Dictator, Babangida For 'Endorsing' Vice-President Osinbajo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Hunter Kills Neighbour In Ondo, Claims He Was Testing Gun
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal When Mohammed Bello Adoke Telephoned JP Morgan
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Bleak Christmas As Nigerian Federal Civil Servants Lament Delayed December Salaries
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Tradition Yoruba Monarch, Ooni Gave New Car To Queen Naomi As Christmas Gift Day Before Viral Divorce Notice – Palace
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Before Buhari Returns To His Cows! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Mother Of Abducted Anambra Governorship Candidate Begs Governor Obiano To Intensify Search
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Are Launching In Major Towns – Nigerian Security Council Expresses Concern Over Terrorists’ Ability To Fire Rockets
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Hold Service Of Songs For Murdered Businessman, Solarin In South Africa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Other Military Platforms To Tackle Insecurity Expected In Nigeria In Coming Weeks – Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS Release Sunday Igboho’s Alleged Native Doctor After Six Months’ Detention
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad