UAE Bans Flights From Nigeria, Kenya, Two Others Over Omicron COVID-19 Concerns

The decision also bars travellers who were in the four countries 14 days prior to their arrival in the UAE.

by saharareporters, new york Dec 24, 2021

The UAE has suspended all inbound flights from Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, and Ethiopia over COVID-19 concerns, state news agency WAM reported.

File photo used to illustrate story.

“Flight operations will continue to transport passengers from the UAE to the same countries,” the report said.

Excluded from the travel ban are UAE nationals, members of diplomatic missions and golden residence holders, although they are required to present a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours of departure, Arab News reports. 

They are likewise required to undergo a Rapid-PCR test at the airport six hours before departure and another PCR test at UAE airports. 

They must also isolate for 10 days and take a nasal test on their ninth day in the UAE.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said that those arriving from the four countries through other nations must stay in latter countries for at least 14 days before being allowed to enter the UAE.

“UAE citizens are barred from travelling to the four African countries except for the country's emergency treatment cases, official delegations, and scholarships,” the report added.

The UAE also introduced new travel requirements for travellers arriving on direct flights from Uganda and Ghana. 

Passengers must present a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours and take a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of the departure.

Those transiting to the UAE must show a negative COVID-19 test obtained within 48 hours and a Rapid-PCR test at the airport of their main point of departure within six hours of travelling.

They also required to take a Rapid PCR test at the transit airport before being allowed to enter the UAE.

saharareporters, new york

