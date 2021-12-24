Yoruba Monarch, Ooni Gave New Car To Queen Naomi As Christmas Gift Day Before Viral Divorce Notice – Palace

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2021

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, bought a new car as a Christmas gift for his wife, Queen Silekunola Naomi, a few hours before a divorce notice went viral on social media.

The Osun State first class monarch’s spokesperson, Mr Moses Olafare, disclosed this to PM News on Friday.

According to Olafare, Ooni left the palace without any iota of dispute with his queen to participate in a three-day music program tagged, “Memorable Moments With Music” at the Muson Centre, Lagos State.

He said Osun paramount ruler was simply looking forward to returning home to his family only to see the reported separation on social media.

Olafare said, “Marriage is a private affair between two spouses and the marriage will come with an agreement between the two and if the marriage is to be dissolved, it will also come upon the agreement between the two, so to that effect, the palace is not aware of the separation between the Queen and Ooni of Ife because even Kabiyesi only saw it on social media like everybody.

"A night before yesterday when everyone went to bed; there was no indication to warrant the reported separation of the marriage, in fact, that previous day was when Kabiyesi brought a brand new car to serve as a Christmas gift to the queen; so if you are planning to separate with your wife tomorrow, why will you buy a car for her today?

“And so it became a surprise to everyone including Kabiyesi when we saw what was reported on social media. The palace is unaware of this because there are traditional procedures to follow.

“I can confirm that there are no issues at all to warrant that, at least as at two days ago there was no indication at all, the car was delivered to her yesterday after she has written that thing she wrote. As I speak to you that car has been delivered to her. Everybody is still surprised and we remain surprised. Well, we are watching.”

SaharaReporters had on Thursday reported that Queen Naomi declared that her marriage with Ooni of Ife was over.

Naomi had written, “Today I announce the beginning of a new dawn and the close of a chapter. Today, I am a mother to God’s unique gift. I am no longer a slave to my thoughts of perfection. I, at this moment, announce that I shall no longer be referred to as wife to the Ooni of Ife or as Queen of Ile-Ife but as the Queen of the people and mother of my adorable Prince.”

