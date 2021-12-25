Adamawa Christian Group Opposes State Assembly's Public Hearing On Districts Creation

The Adamawa State House of Assembly has been condemned by a group of concerned Christians for commencing public hearing on creation of new districts a day before Christmas.

The group described the legislative arm's action as being insensitive to the religious concerns of Christians in the state.

The group on Friday staged a protest at the venue of the public hearing, demanding that the process be put on hold until Christmas festivities were over.

Leading the protest, Prof Caleb Wunisari accused the lawmakers of an attempt to shortchange stakeholders through exclusion occassioned by short notice.

Wunisari, who represented no fewer than 40 groups under the auspices of Gongola Peace Initiative, said, "We were only given one day notice for the event.

"We are here for the new districts creation but we must say the date is not feasible and timing is wrong because it is convened on the eve of Christmas.

"If the conveners want to succeed, there must be proper timetable and they must consult widely.

"Arranging it on the eve of Christmas and on a short day like Friday is apparently an attempt to shortchange the people."

Reacting to the issues raised, Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Aminu Iya-Abbas, said, "The public hearing would continue after the Christmas holidays.

"If there are people who were unable to make presentations today, they can do so after the holidays on Wednesday or Thursday."