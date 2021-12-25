Amotekun Operatives Rescue Nine Kidnap Victims In Osun

Operatives of the Western Nigeria Security Network popularly known as Amotekun Corps on Saturday rescued nine persons, who were kidnapped by some gunmen in Osun.

They were reportedly abducted along Ipetumodu-Ilesa Expressway in the state.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The victims were rescued by the joint patrol team of the corps in Ondo and Osun states.

Chairman of the Council of Amotekun Commanders in the South-West region and Ondo State Commander of the corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this at the headquarters of the corps in Akure, the state capital.

Adeleye stated that after the victims had been rescued, efforts were ongoing to arrest the perpetrators.

He explained that the corps responded to a distress call at about 1:00am on Saturday and immediately they moved into the forest to rescue the victims, who were travellers.

He said, “Around 1:00am, we got a distress call from one of the families of the kidnap victims that the kidnappers called, asking for ransom."

He added that the corps thereafter moved into action and were able to track the kidnappers.

The victims were eventually rescued while some of their valuables were retrieved but the kidnappers ran away.

Adeleye stated that, “It was along Ipetumodu axis in Osun State and when we got to a village about 10km away from the road, we found out that the den is a regular dump area for kidnappers because we found so many items which show that it is a permanent place where they keep kidnap victims.

“However, we were able to rescue nine victims and a vehicle. Our men are there in the bush trailing the kidnappers but our major concern was to rescue the victims.

“Our medical team have been attending to them and after completion, we would take them to their various destinations so they can reunite with their families.”

Adeleye noted that the move was to further reassure, specifically, the people of Ondo and Osun states that Amotekun would stop at nothing in joining forces with other security agencies at ensuring that criminals are driven away from the states.

Meanwhile, one of the victims, Ife Balogun, while recounting her experience, said they were traveling from Lagos to Ekiti State before the incident.

She further narrated that their abductors kept them in the forest for several hours before the Amotekun corps invaded the camp and rescued them.