Falana Demands Release Of Three Citizens Detained By Nigerian Army Since November In Lagos Over Alleged Contract Breach

Falana on Saturday disclosed that the three Nigerians were being detained on the orders of a senior military office since November 29, 2021 over alleged contract breach.

by saharareporters, new york Dec 25, 2021

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has asked the Nigerian Army authorities to release three citizens, Odunayo Obisanya, Obafemi Philip and Solomon Oguntuga, who are being detained at the Bonny Camp Cantonment in Lagos.

Falana on Saturday disclosed that the three Nigerians were being detained on the orders of a senior military office since November 29, 2021 over alleged contract breach.

Femi Falana (SAN)

The detainees have also been held despite legal interventions, Falana revealed.

Falana, who is Interim Chair of the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond, noted that if the military authorities refused to accede to “our request, we shall not hesitate to institute an action at the Federal High Court for the enforcement of the fundamental right of the detainees to personal liberty”.

In a statement on Saturday, the human rights lawyer said, “We have confirmed that Messrs Odunayo Obisanya, Obafemi Philip and Solomon Oguntuga were arrested in Lagos on November 29, 2021 by a team of well-armed soldiers from the Bonny Camp, Lagos. They were taken to the Bonny Camp where they have since been detained in a military detention facility. 

“The three gentlemen are alleged to have been detained on the orders of a senior military officer over a breach of contract, a civil wrong. All requests for the release of the detainees from the illegal military custody have been ignored without any legal justification. 

“Since the authorities of the Nigeria Army have no power whatsoever to arrest and detain citizens who are not subject to service law we are compelled to request the Chief of Army Staff to ensure the immediate and unconditional release of Messrs Odunayo Obisanya, Obafemi Philip and Solomon Oguntuga. 

“However, if the military authorities refuse to accede to our request we shall not hesitate to institute an action at the Federal High Court for the enforcement of the fundamental right of the detainees to personal liberty. 

"We shall also pray the court to award damages in their favour and order the trial of the military officers involved in the criminal act of inflicting mental, physical and psychological torture on them in contravention of the Anti Torture Act, 2017.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Politics We'll Sign Electoral Act Into Law, Speaker Of House Of Representatives, Gbajabiamila, Says
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Army Releases Female Soldier Who Accepted Marriage Proposal From Youth Corps Member
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Hits Nigeria’s Presidential Villa As Garba Shehu, Lai Mohammed, Other Buhari’s Appointees, Permanent Secretary Contract Virus
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Oil Discovery In Bauchi, Gombe Will Balance Political Power In Nigeria, President Buhari Says
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Resident Doctors Reject Nigerian Government's N32,000 New Hazard Allowance
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Accident Seven Dead, Several Others Injured In Benin-Ore Expressway Auto Crash
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Amotekun Operatives Rescue Nine Kidnap Victims In Osun
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics We'll Sign Electoral Act Into Law, Speaker Of House Of Representatives, Gbajabiamila, Says
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Army Releases Female Soldier Who Accepted Marriage Proposal From Youth Corps Member
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Hits Nigeria’s Presidential Villa As Garba Shehu, Lai Mohammed, Other Buhari’s Appointees, Permanent Secretary Contract Virus
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion A Christmas Like No Other For Poor Nigerians... No Merry Christmas! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Oil Discovery In Bauchi, Gombe Will Balance Political Power In Nigeria, President Buhari Says
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Miss Nigeria: Hisbah Thugs Should Leave Shatu Garko Alone, Farooq Kperogi Says
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Resident Doctors Reject Nigerian Government's N32,000 New Hazard Allowance
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Accident Seven Dead, Several Others Injured In Benin-Ore Expressway Auto Crash
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Sports Nigeria's 28-man Provisional Squad For AFCON 2021 Released
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Panic As Explosions Rock Maiduguri On Christmas Day
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Press Release Communiqué Of The Public Meeting Organised By The Peoples Alternative Political Movement (TPAP-M) And Allies On Impending Hikes In Fuel And Electricity Prices
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad