Nigerian Professor Of Paediatrics, Benjamin Nwosu, Conducts Breakthrough Research On Diabetes

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 25, 2021

A Nigerian Endocrinologist, Benjamin Nwosu, who is also a Professor of Paediatrics at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester, Massachusetts has achieved a feat in the medical sciences. 

Nwosu led a team to research the effect of Vitamin D on type 1 Diabetes.

Dr Benjamin Nwosu

The breakthrough research was the first to describe a high prevalence of vitamin D deficiency in irritable bowel syndrome in children. 

It has since led to a call for routine screening for vitamin D deficiency in patients with IBS. 

Nwosu is said to have graduated from the University of Nigeria Nsukka Medical school before he went to the United States. 

By January 2022, Nwosu will resume as Chief of Endocrinology at the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children's Medical Center of New York.

He noted, “I have accepted the position of Chief of Endocrinology at the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children’s Medical Center of New York. It is part of the Northwell Health System and affiliated with Hofstra University. I will be starting in January 2022."

A short bio about the scholar reads, “Dr. Nwosu is an Endocrinologist and Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester, Massachusetts, USA. He received his medical degree from the University of Nigeria, where he now serves as a Visiting Lecturer. 

“He completed his residency training in Paediatrics at the Howard University Hospital in Washington DC, and obtained his fellowship training in Pediatric Endocrinology at the National Institutes of Health, USA. 

“His research focus is on diabetes mellitus, obesity, growth hormone, and vitamin D physiology. He is the principal investigator on a randomized control trial of adjunctive vitamin D on partial clinical remission (PCR) in children with type 1 diabetes. 

"His recent paper was the first to characterize a predictive model for lack of PCR in children with new-onset TID. This work, which has been described as an important discovery was featured in the American Diabetes Association News Brief. 

"His other recent publication, [https://t.co/9ioDftR7qJ], the first to describe a high prevalence of vitamin D deficiency in irritable bowel syndrome in children, has led to a call for routine screening for vitamin D deficiency in patients with IBS. 

“Dr. Nwosu has served as an invited author and editor at the PREP Endocrinology of the American Academy of Pediatrics from 2013-2016. He is a Review Editor at Frontiers and sits on the Editorial Boards of several scientific journals. He is the Director of Outreach Sub-Committee of the Communications Committee of the Society for Pediatric Research.”

In a letter dated November 4, 2021, Nwosu's appointment as Lead Topic Editor for the journal was confirmed. 

According to the letter signed by Dominic Kaye, the Journal Manager, the Nigerian's contributions will be invaluable in ensuring the quality and integrity of the Journal citing the role he had played in maintaining high standards in his capacity as a Review Editor thus far.

SaharaReporters, New York

0 Comments
