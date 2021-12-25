Resident Doctors Reject Nigerian Government's N32,000 New Hazard Allowance

The National Association of Resident Doctors has rejected the new hazard allowance announced by the Nigerian Government for medical doctors and health workers in the country.

The government increased the allowance for doctors from N5,000 to between N32,000 and N40,000 while other health workers like nurses, laboratory workers among others had theirs reviewed to between N15,000 and N34,000 respectively.

According to Daily Post, a circular with reference number SWC/S/04/S.218/11/406 dated December 22, 2021, and signed by the Executive Chairman of the National Salaries, Wages and Income Commission stated, “Concerning the review of the hazard allowance applicable to health workers in the services of the federal hospitals, medical centres and clinics in ministries, departments and agencies, the hazard allowance was reviewed to a flat rate that ranges from N5,000 to between N15,000 and N34,000 for health workers on the CONHESS salary structure, while doctors on CONMESS had theirs reviewed from N5,000 to between N32,000 and N40,000.”

But NARD in a statement by Dr Godiya Ishaya; its National President, indicated that the medical union was not satisfied with the review.

The association enjoined government to review the rate to prevent the need for further negotiations in future.

Ishaya said, "Government has not fixed any rate yet. We are still waiting for the circular from NSIWC on the new hazard allowance.

“On our part, we have submitted proposal for percentage of our basic salary to be used for calculating the rate so that we don’t have to come back anytime soon to negotiate for another hazard allowance package."