Residents Panic As Explosions Rock Maiduguri On Christmas Day

Sources said the bomb explosions happened around Cashew Plantation in Polo General area of the ancient town as residents were preparing for morning prayer.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 25, 2021

At least four bomb blasts were recorded in Maiduguri, capital of Borno State, on Saturday, multiple sources told SaharaReporters.

It was learnt that those within the area scampered for safety amid sounds of explosion.

“We were waken with explosions around 5:30am today. The explosives landed in several areas around Cashew Plantation within the metropolis,” one of the sources told SaharaReporters.

It is unclear if Boko Haram insurgents are behind the attacks, which happened a few hours after the group launched multiple rocket attacks on the city ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Borno to inaugurate projects done by the state government .

The insurgents were said to have launched the attack from the outskirt of Auno, which is about 15 kilometres away from the city.

The explosives landed in several areas including Ngomari, Bulumkutu, Ajilari and Ayafe communities within the metropolis, killing at least five children.

Boko Haram has continued to operate in different parts of the North-East, especially in Borno State despite the claim of the government that the sect has been defeated.

