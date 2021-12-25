Seven Dead, Several Others Injured In Benin-Ore Expressway Auto Crash

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 25, 2021

No fewer than seven persons have been confirmed dead in an accident that occurred on Saturday on Ososa Bridge along Benin-Ore Expressway.

Also, seven others were injured in the accident, a statement from the Federal Roads Safety Corps in Ogun State stated. 

File photo used to illustrate story.

According to Route Commander and Public Education Officer, Florence Okpe, the accident involved a vehicle with no registration number and a Mercedes Benz MarcoPolo Luxury Bus.

She added that the suspected cause of the accident was wrongful overtaking and loss of control.

She said, “A total of 63 persons were involved which comprised 40 male adults, 15 female adults, five male children, and three female children. A total of seven persons were killed while seven others sustained injuries sustained injuries

“A total number of 49 persons were recorded unhurt.

“The injured victims were rendered first aid treatment while the deceased bodies were deposited at State Hospital Mortuary, Ijebu Ode.”

