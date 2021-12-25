Six Persons Killed In Ogun Auto Crash On Christmas Day

Aside from the dead victims, 12 others were said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accident.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 25, 2021

Seven persons have been confirmed dead in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, opposite Elanlan construction zone on Saturday.

Aside from the dead victims, 12 others were said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accident.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, said the accident involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number MKA567XZ and an Iveco trailer marked XF854KTN.

“The suspected causes of the crash were road obstruction, excessive speed and loss of control,” Okpe informed.

It was disclosed that the injured victims were taken to different hospitals, some to Lagos State Accident and Emergency Centre, Ojota; some to Divine Touch Hospitals, Ibafo, and others were conveyed to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.

Okpe added that the dead bodies were deposited at Idera Mortuary, Sagamu.

She added that a sum of N127,900 was recovered from the crash scene.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Accident Seven Dead, Several Others Injured In Benin-Ore Expressway Auto Crash
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Accident Two Dead, Three Injured As Elevator Crashes in Cocoa House, Ibadan Tallest Building
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Accident Oyo Amotekun Leader Killed In Motorbike Accident Caused By Pothole
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Accident JUST IN: One Feared Dead, Many Journalists Injured In Accident Involving Gombe Governor, Yahaya’s Convoy
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Accident Emir Of Kano, Others Escape Death As Abuja-bound Max Air Develops Engine Failure After Take-off
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Accident Police Protect Coca-Cola Truck After It Crushes 3 To Death In Ibadan
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion A Christmas Like No Other For Poor Nigerians... No Merry Christmas! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Hits Nigeria’s Presidential Villa As Garba Shehu, Lai Mohammed, Other Buhari’s Appointees, Permanent Secretary Contract Virus
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
News Falana Demands Release Of Three Citizens Detained By Nigerian Army Since November In Lagos Over Alleged Contract Breach
0 Comments
44 Minutes Ago
Politics Oil Discovery In Bauchi, Gombe Will Balance Political Power In Nigeria, President Buhari Says
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
News Miss Nigeria: Hisbah Thugs Should Leave Shatu Garko Alone, Farooq Kperogi Says
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Resident Doctors Reject Nigerian Government's N32,000 New Hazard Allowance
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Accident Seven Dead, Several Others Injured In Benin-Ore Expressway Auto Crash
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Sports Nigeria's 28-man Provisional Squad For AFCON 2021 Released
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Army Releases Female Soldier Who Accepted Marriage Proposal From Youth Corps Member
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Panic As Explosions Rock Maiduguri On Christmas Day
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Press Release Communiqué Of The Public Meeting Organised By The Peoples Alternative Political Movement (TPAP-M) And Allies On Impending Hikes In Fuel And Electricity Prices
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Railway Operators Ignore Nigerian Government's Free-ride Directive, Sell Tickets At Inflated Prices
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad