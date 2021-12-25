Six Persons Killed In Ogun Auto Crash On Christmas Day

Seven persons have been confirmed dead in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, opposite Elanlan construction zone on Saturday.

Aside from the dead victims, 12 others were said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accident.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, said the accident involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number MKA567XZ and an Iveco trailer marked XF854KTN.

“The suspected causes of the crash were road obstruction, excessive speed and loss of control,” Okpe informed.

It was disclosed that the injured victims were taken to different hospitals, some to Lagos State Accident and Emergency Centre, Ojota; some to Divine Touch Hospitals, Ibafo, and others were conveyed to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.

Okpe added that the dead bodies were deposited at Idera Mortuary, Sagamu.

She added that a sum of N127,900 was recovered from the crash scene.