Anti-Corruption Group Asks Health Minister To Investigate Ogun Hospital Medical Director, Musa-Olomu Accused Of Age Falsification, Fraud

The Human and Environmental Department Agenda (HEDA), a civil organisation, has written to the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie E. Ehanire to investigate the Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Prof Adewale Musa-Olomu over alleged age falsification and fraud.

SaharaReporters gathered that Musa-Olomu took over the reins of leadership of the hospital on June 1, 2017, for a term of four years.

His letter of appointment was issued and signed by the former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole.

However, his tenure was reported to have been fraught with varying allegations.

Aside from the controversy surrounding his age, the MD was alleged to have employed his son, Babatunde, and in less than a year of the son’s appointment, he allegedly granted him leave to study in a European country, with pay.

The group alleged that within the period that Musa-Olomu was the MD, the hospital’s payroll increased with over 1,700 workers. It was also said the hospital bought a refurbished Computerised Tomography (CT) scanner at the price of a new one.



The machine, bought for N230 million, was said to have developed a fault four months after installation.

In a statement signed and delivered by HEDA chairman, Olanrewaju Suraj, the anti-corruption organisation demanded that the allegations against Musa-Olomu be diligently investigated and pending the outcome of the investigation, he should be suspended from office in order to allow for a hitch-free investigation.

According to him, the group will closely monitor the situation in line with its mandate to protect and promote universally recognised human rights, accountability and environmental justice in Nigeria and Africa, in accordance with international standards.

“Going by our mandate as a leading Anti-Corruption organisation in Nigeria, we demand that the honourable minister of health suspend the Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre- Abeokuta, Ogun State; Prof. Adewale Musa-Olomu, and do a thorough investigation.

“We want to state it clearly that if no action is taken, we will not hesitate to take further actions, including but not limited to reporting to higher authorities, litigation, media briefing among others. Thus, we urge the health minister to take action now as we look forward to a veracious outcome,” he affirmed.

This followed a November 5, 2021 suit with number FHC/AB/FMC/100/21 filed at the Federal High Court in Abeokuta, by the Youths Reoriented Initiative of Nigeria (AYRION) against the medical director.