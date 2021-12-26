APC Group Threatens Protest If Ruling Party Fails To Hold National Convention By February 5

PMM also demanded the immediate release of the timetable and schedule of activities for the national convention, adding that if nothing is done by January 5, 2022, it will make the ‘Buhari House’ national secretariat of the party ungovernable for the CECPC.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 26, 2021

A sub-group of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), identified as the Progressive Mandate Movement (PMM), has threatened to occupy the national secretariat of the party if the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) exceeds its February 5 deadline to conduct a national convention.

 

PMM also demanded the immediate release of the timetable and schedule of activities for the national convention, adding that if nothing is done by January 5, 2022, it will make the ‘Buhari House’ national secretariat of the party ungovernable for the CECPC.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja which was signed by its National Coordinator, Hon. Abdullahi Mohammed and Secretary, Comrade Adekunle Fijabi, the group said it will launch operation #OccupyAPCNationalSecretariat in order to get party leaders to do the “right thing”.

 

The statement claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari had desired the APC National Convention to hold in December 2021 but due to appeals by the Buni-led CECPC, the Presidency accepted February 2022.

 

The statement read in part, “For some of our current leaders who were there during the merger processes that led to the formation of APC, this organisation has always been in the forefront of upholding the progressive ideology of our party and we will not stop at this critical period.

 

“The delay in conducting the overdue APC national convention is already giving the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) some advantages, making it look like nobody is in charge of the governing party.

 

“We, therefore, call on the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee not to go beyond February 5 to hold our party’s National Convention.

 

“This group is in possession of the instructions given to the Caretaker Committee by the Presidency and we appeal to the CECPC to respect our leader and President Muhammadu Buhari by releasing to the public all the necessary information concerning the forthcoming National Convention.

 

“We also warn that if nothing is made public before January 5, 2022, we shall launch an aggressive Operation #OccupyApcNationalSecretariat to force our leaders to do the right thing.

 

“We make bold to say that we do not have another party and we will not allow our leaders to make mistakes that will eventually cause us to lose elections in 2023."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigerian Police Desecrated Church To Arrest Okorocha's Son-in-law, Even Hitler Didn’t Do That During 2nd World War –Ex-Minister, Chidoka
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Police Officers Assaulted My Wife, Tore My Daughter’s Clothes While Arresting My Son-in-law, Nwosu – Okorocha
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha’s Son-in-law, Uche Nwosu Was Arrested, Not Kidnapped – Police
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army Arrests Alleged IPOB/ESN Leader In Enugu After Shootout In Forest
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police UPDATED: Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha’s Son-in-law, Uche Nwosu Was Arrested, Not Kidnapped – Police
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics APC Will Form Next Govt In Ondo State, Boasts - Rotimi Akeredolu
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigerian Police Desecrated Church To Arrest Okorocha's Son-in-law, Even Hitler Didn’t Do That During 2nd World War –Ex-Minister, Chidoka
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Drugs Nigerian Drug Control Agency, NAFDAC Warns Against Use Of Sexual Enhancement Drugs, Says They May Lead To Death
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Police Officers Assaulted My Wife, Tore My Daughter’s Clothes While Arresting My Son-in-law, Nwosu – Okorocha
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Yobe Community
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Boxing Day Inferno: How Ex-Anambra Governor, Peter Obi’s Next Cash & Carry Supermarket Was Burnt To Ashes
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha’s Son-in-law, Uche Nwosu Was Arrested, Not Kidnapped – Police
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Education How I Spent 12 Years For Four-year Course In Obafemi Awolowo University – Female Graduate
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Buhari Mourns Desmond Tutu, Condoles With South African President, Citizens
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army Arrests Alleged IPOB/ESN Leader In Enugu After Shootout In Forest
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion DESMOND TUTU: Farewell To A Remarkable Man Of Deep Faith By Richard Odusanya
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Buhari Owes Nigerians Explanation Of When Killings, Kidnappings will End – Bishop Kukah
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Six Family Members Die In Fire Outbreak On Christmas Day
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad