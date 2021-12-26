BREAKING: Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha’s Son-in-law, Uche Nwosu Was Arrested, Not Kidnapped – Police

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 26, 2021

The Imo State Police Command has said a former governorship candidate in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, was arrested and not kidnapped by gunmen as earlier reported.

Nwosu is also the son-in-law of a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha.

Uche Nwosu SaharaReporters Media

The incident led to apprehension on Sunday as Nwosu was whisked away by gunmen from a church service in his home town, Eziama Obieri in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Uche Nwosu, Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha’s Son-in-law Abducted In Imo Church During Service 0 Comments 6 Hours Ago

The incident occurred during the late Jemamah Nwosu’s Outing Service, which was also attended by the victim’s mother.

However, the spokesperson for the state police command, Michael Abattam, told SaharaReporters that Nwosu was arrested and not kidnapped.

He, however, did not state the reason for his arrest, saying the police would soon release a press statement on the issue.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that he was arrested and not kidnapped. Don’t worry, I will soon release a press statement on it,” he said.

SaharaReporters had reported how Nwosu and his family were at St Peter's Anglican Church on Boxing Day for a thanksgiving service when some gunmen in an Armoured Personnel Carrier and vans stormed the area.

They shot indiscriminately to scare people away before whisking the former governorship candidate away.

It was learnt that his security operatives could only watch as Nwosu was being whisked away.

Some residents had alleged that the state governor, Hope Uzodinma, had a hand in it but the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, has dismissed the allegation.

He described the allegation as ridiculous.

SaharaReporters, New York

