BREAKING: Fire Guts Ex-Anambra Governor, Peter Obi’s Next Cash And Carry Supermarket In Abuja

The inferno which occurred on Boxing Day has caused confusion in the area as people were seen scampering for safety.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 26, 2021

A popular supermarket, Next Cash and Carry in Jahi District, Abuja, owned by a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi is currently on fire.

Obi is also a former vice presidential candidate who contested under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 elections. 

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report but firefighters are currently battling to put out the fire.

This comes a few months after another multi-million naira shopping centre, Ebeano supermarket, Lokogoma, Abuja, gutted fire.

SaharaReporters, New York

