Suspected Bandits Storm Kaduna Community, Kidnap Five

It was learnt that the incident happened on Saturday night close to Kuregu Wusasa, opposite New ECWA church.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 26, 2021

Suspected bandits have kidnapped five persons in Zaria, Kaduna State, SaharaReporters has learnt.

A source in the area told SaharaReporters on Sunday that the suspected bandits stormed the area with arms and ammunition, whisking away five persons.

However, the identities of the victims could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

“Five persons were kidnapped in Zaria and it happened very close to my residence at Kuregu Wusasa, opposite new ECWA church,” the source said.

However, efforts to reach the spokesperson for the state police command, Mohammad Jalige and the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, were not successful.

They neither answered calls to their mobile phones nor replied to text messages sent to them.

