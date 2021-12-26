Unknown Gunmen Kill Son Of Chief Imam of Kogi Town, Anyigba On Christmas Day

SaharaReporters learnt that the unknown assailants came in a Toyota Sienna SUV without registration number and opened fire on people at Agudoko Junction in Anyigba, in the Dekina Local Government Area of the state, killing the son of the Chief Imam, Labaran.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 26, 2021

Some unknown gunmen have killed Mallam Yusuf Labaran, the son of the Chief Imam of Anyigba in Kogi State, Ustaz Musa Yahaya.

A source in the community told SaharaReporters on Sunday that the incident happened around 6.30 pm on Saturday, Christmas Day, as the victims were preparing for evening prayer.

“Just yesterday, unknown gunmen in their numbers killed Mallam Yusuf Labaran, a son of the Chief Imam of Anyigba at Agudoko junction in Anyigba, Kogi State,” the source said.

“The unknown gunmen came in a Sienna space bus vehicle without number and opened fire on innocent people sitting down in the company of friends around 6:30 pm preparing for evening prayer, the killing in Anyigba has become a norm with authority looking the other way.”

“Anyigba is becoming so scary by the day. Blood is flowing every now and then without even a single person figuring out why, how, and what exactly had gone wrong that triggered such a situation,” the source added.

When SaharaReporters got in touch with the spokesperson for the state police command, William Aya, he said there had not been any report of such but he would find out. 

