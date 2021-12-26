UPDATED: Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha’s Son-in-law, Uche Nwosu Was Arrested, Not Kidnapped – Police

The incident led to apprehension on Sunday as Nwosu was whisked away by gunmen from a church service in his home town, Eziama Obieri in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state.

by saharareporters, new york Dec 26, 2021

The Imo State Police Command has said a former governorship candidate in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, was arrested and not kidnapped by gunmen as earlier reported.

Nwosu is also the son-in-law of a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha.

In a statement on Sunday signed by the spokesperson for the state police command, CSP Michael Abattam for the state Commissioner of Police, the police said Nwosu was in their custody but did not state the reason why he was arrested.

The statement said, “This is to inform the general public that Chief Uche Nwosu was not kidnapped but was arrested by the police and Imo state police command is aware of the arrest and presently he is in police custody. 

“This is to refute the earlier news that has been making rounds on social media that he was kidnapped by unknown persons/gunmen. 

“The Commissioner of Police while using this medium to assure Imolites of the command's commitment in ensuring the safety of life and prosperity this Yuletide seasons, advised the general public to always shun fake news.

The incident occurred during the late Jemamah Nwosu’s Outing Service, which was also attended by the victim’s mother.

However, the spokesperson for the state police command, Abattam, had told SaharaReporters that Nwosu was arrested and not kidnapped.

He also did not state the reason for his arrest, saying the police would soon release a press statement on the issue.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that he was arrested and not kidnapped. Don’t worry, I will soon release a press statement on it,” he had said.

SaharaReporters had reported how Nwosu and his family were at St Peter's Anglican Church on Boxing Day for a thanksgiving service when some gunmen in an Armoured Personnel Carrier and vans stormed the area.

They shot indiscriminately to scare people away before whisking the former governorship candidate away.

It was learnt that his security operatives could only watch as Nwosu was being whisked away.

Some residents had alleged that the state governor, Hope Uzodinma, had a hand in it but the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, has dismissed the allegation.

He described the allegation as ridiculous.

