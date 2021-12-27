Delta PDP Chieftain Dies After Returning From Boxing Day Outing, Family Alleges Poisoning

The politician, popularly known as Okponughari, died on Sunday shortly after returning from a Boxing Day party he was invited to by a friend.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 27, 2021

Peter Agboghoroma, a ward chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Sapele, Delta State has passed on.

According to Punch, the politician, popularly known as Okponughari, died on Sunday shortly after returning from a Boxing Day party he was invited to by a friend.

Punch Newspaper

He was said to have been rushed to a private hospital in Sapele where a medical doctor pronounced him dead on arrival attributing the cause of death to a heart attack.

However, members of the deceased's family rejected the doctor's report as they alleged that he was poisoned at a social gathering he attended on Sunday.

Other sources claimed that he died as a result of High Blood Pressure as he was said to be vomiting white foam known to be associated with such patients.

Meanwhile, his corpse had not been deposited in the mortuary as one of his daughters reportedly said that their late father, before his demise, instructed them not to put him in the mortuary after his death.

In the meantime, PDP leaders and members have been visiting the deceased’s residence to commiserate with the family. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM #FreeNnamdiKanuNow: IPOB Members Protest In Israeli Seat Of Power, Jerusalem Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Detention In Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Accident Many Injured As Passengers’ Bus Plunges Into Canal In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS Negotiate N20million Ransom With Kidnappers Who Abducted Operative In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Islam UAE Issues First Civil Marriage Licence To Non-Muslim Couple Under New Law
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Political Thugs Destroy Cars, Voting Materials At Zamfara PDP Congress, Set Canopies Ablaze
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity EXCLUSIVE: Terrorists, Bandits Take Over Hometown Of Secretary To Nigerian Government, Boss Mustapha, Residents Flee Homes Over Impending Attacks
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam UAE Issues First Civil Marriage Licence To Non-Muslim Couple Under New Law
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
ACTIVISM #FreeNnamdiKanuNow: IPOB Members Protest In Israeli Seat Of Power, Jerusalem Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Detention In Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS Negotiate N20million Ransom With Kidnappers Who Abducted Operative In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News IPOB To Unveil Plans For 2022 On Nnamdi Kanu, Biafran Struggle On New Year Day
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Accident Many Injured As Passengers’ Bus Plunges Into Canal In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Political Thugs Destroy Cars, Voting Materials At Zamfara PDP Congress, Set Canopies Ablaze
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity EXCLUSIVE: Terrorists, Bandits Take Over Hometown Of Secretary To Nigerian Government, Boss Mustapha, Residents Flee Homes Over Impending Attacks
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria Police Force Gestapo-Style Arrest of Uche Nwosu Is An Embarrassment to Nigerian Justice System, By Pelumi Olajengbesi Esq.
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Bishop Tutu: The Unstoppable Catalyst That Hastens Funeral Of Apartheid, By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Christian Group Lambasts Tinubu For Allegedly Canvassing Muslim/Muslim Presidential Ticket, Calls Ex-Lagos Governor Greedy
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Sex Toy Lover, Senator Abbo's Thugs Batter, Brutalise His Former Aide In Adamawa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha Gives Nigerian Police 24 Hours To State Offences Of His Detained Son-in-law Or Face Consequences
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad