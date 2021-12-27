FreeNnamdiKanuNow: IPOB Members Protest In Israeli Seat Of Power, Jerusalem Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Detention In Nigeria

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Israel are currently protesting at the Israeli seat of power (Knesset) in Jerusalem to demand the unconditional release of their detained leader in Nigeria, Nnamdi Kanu.

The protest, which commenced from All Saints Anglican Church, Tel Aviv, started about some hours to the time of filing this report.

Videos shared by IPOB Rapture media on Facebook and YouTube showed members of the group walking peacefully towards the seat of power.

The protesters were seen armed with both the Biafran and Israeli flags soliciting the support of the Israeli government in achieving the self-determination of the Eastern region.

They were heard chanting, “Free Nnamdi Kanu now!”, “Give us Biafra!”, “No more Nigeria!”, “Israel government, help us speak out” as they carried placards with inscriptions such as “Biafran Referendum now", “IPOB, ESN is a peaceful movement”.

They also bore placards containing pictures of young children who were victims of the Nigerian-Biafran war which ravaged the country years ago.

Some sections of the protesters were also screaming, “Give us Ambazonia".

Ambazonia is the name given to the South Eastern region of Cameroon.

A man who was supposedly an Israeli government official was seen approaching the protesters to understand their mission.

One of the protesters explained that they had come to protest against the incarceration of their leader in the Department of State Services’ custody in Nigeria.

He stated that the Nigerian government and its security agents had killed too many Biafrans over nothing while calling for an end to the insecurity in the region.

A female protester further explained that Kanu had simply called for an end to insecurity in the South-East but he was arrested and had been detained since June adding that the government and its officials wanted to kill the IPOB leader.

Kanu was brought to Nigeria from Kenya with the collaborative efforts of the Kenyan authorities and the Nigerian government in controversial circumstances in June 2021.

He is facing allegations of treason levelled against him by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government and has appeared a couple of times before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

His next court case is slated for January 18, even as his two prominent legal representatives, Ifeanyi Ejiofor and Aloy Ejimakor have protested his continued detention at the facility of the Department of State Services (DSS) which has denied him his fundamental human rights.