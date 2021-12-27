#FreeNnamdiKanuNow: IPOB Members Protest In Israeli Seat Of Power, Jerusalem Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Detention In Nigeria

The protesters were seen armed with both the Biafran and Israeli flags soliciting the support of the Israeli government in achieving the self-determination of the Eastern region.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 27, 2021

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Israel are currently protesting at the Israeli seat of power (Knesset) in Jerusalem to demand the unconditional release of their detained leader in Nigeria, Nnamdi Kanu.

The protest, which commenced from All Saints Anglican Church, Tel Aviv, started about some hours to the time of filing this report.

File Photo

Videos shared by IPOB Rapture media on Facebook and YouTube showed members of the group walking peacefully towards the seat of power.

The protesters were seen armed with both the Biafran and Israeli flags soliciting the support of the Israeli government in achieving the self-determination of the Eastern region.

They were heard chanting, “Free Nnamdi Kanu now!”, “Give us Biafra!”, “No more Nigeria!”, “Israel government, help us speak out” as they carried placards with inscriptions such as “Biafran Referendum now", “IPOB, ESN is a peaceful movement”.

They also bore placards containing pictures of young children who were victims of the Nigerian-Biafran war which ravaged the country years ago.

Some sections of the protesters were also screaming, “Give us Ambazonia".

Ambazonia is the name given to the South Eastern region of Cameroon.

A man who was supposedly an Israeli government official was seen approaching the protesters to understand their mission.

One of the protesters explained that they had come to protest against the incarceration of their leader in the Department of State Services’ custody in Nigeria.

He stated that the Nigerian government and its security agents had killed too many Biafrans over nothing while calling for an end to the insecurity in the region.

A female protester further explained that Kanu had simply called for an end to insecurity in the South-East but he was arrested and had been detained since June adding that the government and its officials wanted to kill the IPOB leader.

Kanu was brought to Nigeria from Kenya with the collaborative efforts of the Kenyan authorities and the Nigerian government in controversial circumstances in June 2021.

He is facing allegations of treason levelled against him by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government and has appeared a couple of times before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

His next court case is slated for January 18, even as his two prominent legal representatives, Ifeanyi Ejiofor and Aloy Ejimakor have protested his continued detention at the facility of the Department of State Services (DSS) which has denied him his fundamental human rights.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Take-It-Back Movement Slams Oyo Governor, Security Agencies For Delaying Justice For #EndSARS Protesters
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Opinion The Case Of The Missing 20 Billion Draws Fire By Comrade Timi Frank
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
"Men Do Domestic Labour Only When Paid" – Ngozi Iwere
ACTIVISM "Men Do Domestic Labour Only When Paid" – Ngozi Iwere
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Thousands March Against Boko Haram In Niger
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
#NigeriaDecides OPC, Jonathan Campaigners Lead Lagos Anti-Jega Protest
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
#NigeriaDecides NHRC Boss Hails Jonathan, Nigerians Over Peaceful Polls
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Accident Many Injured As Passengers’ Bus Plunges Into Canal In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Delta PDP Chieftain Dies After Returning From Boxing Day Outing, Family Alleges Poisoning
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News IPOB To Unveil Plans For 2022 On Nnamdi Kanu, Biafran Struggle On New Year Day
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS Negotiate N20million Ransom With Kidnappers Who Abducted Operative In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Islam UAE Issues First Civil Marriage Licence To Non-Muslim Couple Under New Law
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Political Thugs Destroy Cars, Voting Materials At Zamfara PDP Congress, Set Canopies Ablaze
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity EXCLUSIVE: Terrorists, Bandits Take Over Hometown Of Secretary To Nigerian Government, Boss Mustapha, Residents Flee Homes Over Impending Attacks
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria Police Force Gestapo-Style Arrest of Uche Nwosu Is An Embarrassment to Nigerian Justice System, By Pelumi Olajengbesi Esq.
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Bishop Tutu: The Unstoppable Catalyst That Hastens Funeral Of Apartheid, By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Christian Group Lambasts Tinubu For Allegedly Canvassing Muslim/Muslim Presidential Ticket, Calls Ex-Lagos Governor Greedy
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Sex Toy Lover, Senator Abbo's Thugs Batter, Brutalise His Former Aide In Adamawa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha Gives Nigerian Police 24 Hours To State Offences Of His Detained Son-in-law Or Face Consequences
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad