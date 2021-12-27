IPOB To Unveil Plans For 2022 On Nnamdi Kanu, Biafran Struggle On New Year Day

by Sahara Reporters Dec 27, 2021

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced that the Head of Directorate of State, Chika Edoziem, will address members via Radio Biafra by 7pm on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

According to a statement issued by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, which was made available to SaharaReporters on Monday, Edoziem will speak on important matters to chart the struggle for sovereign Biafra nation.

This is just as the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, remains in the custody of the Department of State Services amid several protests by the group and calls by Nigerians and interest groups.

Powerful also disclosed that the programme would go live on Facebook and other platforms.

The statement read, "We the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) wish to announce to the people of Biafra both home and in the diaspora, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom that the Head of Directorate of State of IPOB, Chika Edoziem, will address Biafrans on radio Biafra on Saturday 1st of January 2022.

"He will highlight the achievements IPOB has recorded this year, and hint on the roadmaps to our liberation. He will also address some pertinent issues pertaining to our struggle for independence.

"IPOB has gone beyond human destruction and it will remain so till Biafra freedom is fully achieved. Anybody can say whatever they like, IPOB remains unshakable. There is no retreat until Biafra sovereignty is fully restored.

"The broadcast will be simultaneously relayed live through our many channels including IPOB community radio, tuning, radio Biafra FM, Facebook, satellite and others.

"We, therefore, urge everybody to hook on and listen in during the broadcast. We also wish to inform Biafrans that Mazi Chinasa Nworu, and his crew will also be on radio Biafra for questions and answer on 30th of December. Call in during the live programme for your questions on anything bordering on our independence struggle."

 

