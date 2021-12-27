Many Injured As Passengers’ Bus Plunges Into Canal In Lagos

A passenger bus, on Monday, plunged into a canal at the Oworonshoki area of Lagos State.

Punch reports that many of the passengers were injured in the incident.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The bus reportedly lost control before plunging into the canal with a yet-to-be-ascertained number of passengers.

Efforts are on to rescue the trapped passengers.

Only recently, three persons had died after a luxury bus also plunged into a canal near Owode River in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Eyewitnesses had said the driver lost control as a result of over speeding.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) had confirmed the incident, with the General Manager of LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu, saying the injured were rushed to a hospital.