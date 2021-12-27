Many Injured As Passengers’ Bus Plunges Into Canal In Lagos

The bus reportedly lost control before plunging into the canal.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 27, 2021

A passenger bus, on Monday, plunged into a canal at the Oworonshoki area of Lagos State.

Punch reports that many of the passengers were injured in the incident.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The bus reportedly lost control before plunging into the canal with a yet-to-be-ascertained number of passengers.

Efforts are on to rescue the trapped passengers.

Only recently, three persons had died after a luxury bus also plunged into a canal near Owode River in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Eyewitnesses had said the driver lost control as a result of over speeding.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) had confirmed the incident, with the General Manager of LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu, saying the injured were rushed to a hospital.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Accident Boxing Day Tragedy: Eleven Burnt Beyond Recognition In Auto Crash In Anambra
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Accident 'He Was Planning To Leave Nigeria'— Brother Of Man Who Died In Ondo Motor Crash Mourns
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Accident Ogun Tanker Explosion Victim Dies Just Before Surgery, Two Days After Accident
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Accident Abuja Crash: Seven Deceased Officers Were ISR Experts Used In B’Haram Operations, Says Air Chief
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Accident How Nasarawa Groom Was Crushed To Death On Wedding Day
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Accident Three Soldiers Killed As Ibrahim Babangida’s Son, Family Were Involved In Auto Crash
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

ACTIVISM #FreeNnamdiKanuNow: IPOB Members Protest In Israeli Seat Of Power, Jerusalem Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Detention In Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Delta PDP Chieftain Dies After Returning From Boxing Day Outing, Family Alleges Poisoning
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News IPOB To Unveil Plans For 2022 On Nnamdi Kanu, Biafran Struggle On New Year Day
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS Negotiate N20million Ransom With Kidnappers Who Abducted Operative In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Islam UAE Issues First Civil Marriage Licence To Non-Muslim Couple Under New Law
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Political Thugs Destroy Cars, Voting Materials At Zamfara PDP Congress, Set Canopies Ablaze
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity EXCLUSIVE: Terrorists, Bandits Take Over Hometown Of Secretary To Nigerian Government, Boss Mustapha, Residents Flee Homes Over Impending Attacks
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria Police Force Gestapo-Style Arrest of Uche Nwosu Is An Embarrassment to Nigerian Justice System, By Pelumi Olajengbesi Esq.
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Bishop Tutu: The Unstoppable Catalyst That Hastens Funeral Of Apartheid, By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Christian Group Lambasts Tinubu For Allegedly Canvassing Muslim/Muslim Presidential Ticket, Calls Ex-Lagos Governor Greedy
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Sex Toy Lover, Senator Abbo's Thugs Batter, Brutalise His Former Aide In Adamawa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha Gives Nigerian Police 24 Hours To State Offences Of His Detained Son-in-law Or Face Consequences
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad