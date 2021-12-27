Political Thugs Destroy Cars, Voting Materials At Zamfara PDP Congress, Set Canopies Ablaze

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 27, 2021

Some political hoodlums have invaded the venue of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Congress in Zamfara State, a few hours before the commencement of the exercise.

The programme initially scheduled for the Zaitun Oil mill, behind THE State Pilgrim Board, has been shifted to the Command Guest House in Gusau, the state capital.

According to Channels Television, the thugs stormed the venue in the early hours of Monday and destroyed the voting materials, nomination forms, two vehicles belonging to party members, chairs and set the canopies ablaze.

The Personal Secretary to Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Umar Aminu, said the party would not be threatened by the incident, noting that the congress would go ahead as scheduled.

He said the identity of the thugs had yet to be known, while assuring that security agencies would investigate.

It was not certain which political party was responsible for the attack on the PDP congress in the north-western state.

Despite the attack, the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mahdi Gusau, and the Caretaker Chairman of the party, Ambassador Bala Mande, later arrived at the new venue of the congress.

The congress drew 1,089 delegates and was meant to produce key PDP officials that would pilot the affairs of the party.

