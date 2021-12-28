2023: Katsina Governor, Masari Shows Support For Presidency To Shift To South

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has shown support for power shift to the Southern part of the country.

Masari, speaking to journalists in Katsina on Tuesday, said this will help consolidate the federation.

He stated, “The constitution is made for all, it’s made for us, not us for the constitution. Yes, the constitution did not say you must shift, so if you shift, have you violated the constitution?

“If you decide to elect a leader from any part of this country, have you violated the constitution?

“I still believe that, in my personal opinion as Aminu Bello Masari, as a principle, not as a law, until such a time when we have a stable polity, the rotation or shifting of power from time to time will help to consolidate our federation.

“This is my personal opinion, so my position remains the same, but I do believe as a person in power shift.”

Masari had early this year said having a Southerner as Nigeria's President in 2023 will help to bring stability to the country, especially as some people in the South already accuse Northerners of trying to dominate other regions.