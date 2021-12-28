Afghanistan Detains 100 Criminal Suspects In Kabul

No fewer than hundred persons have been arrested by Afghan Police on involvement in criminal activities over the past one week in Kabul, Afghan capital.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Kabul Police the spokesman, Mubin Khan, noting that the arrested men had been involved in criminal activities, ranging from armed robbery to theft.

File photo used to illustrate story.

"The Taliban administration is committed to ensuring law and order in the country," Khan said.

However, Gen Mobin, the spokesman for the Kabul Security Department, also confirmed that the detainees were suspects involved in different cases including armed robberies, stressing that their documents have been sent to the related judicial offices to be investigated, reported Tolo News.

"Their documents have been sent to the judicial departments, and we assure Kabul residents that Islamic Emirate forces are working 24 hours a day to provide security for residents," said Gen Mobin.

Meanwhile, military experts state said that the number of criminal cases would increase as poverty and hunger spread in the country, reported Tolo News.

"Widespread poverty is directly linked to and affects the increase of crimes in the city," said Asadullah Nadim, a military expert.

However, people urge the new administration to create more job opportunities. They cited poverty as the main cause of rising crimes.

According to (ANI), this comes after the head of the commission auditing security forces announced last week that the commission has expelled 1,895 force members, including those involved in harassment cases.