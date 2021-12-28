Afghanistan Detains 100 Criminal Suspects In Kabul

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Kabul Police the spokesman, Mubin Khan, noting that the arrested men had been involved in criminal activities, ranging from armed robbery to theft.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 28, 2021

No fewer than hundred persons have been arrested by Afghan Police on involvement in criminal activities over the past one week in Kabul, Afghan capital.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Kabul Police the spokesman, Mubin Khan, noting that the arrested men had been involved in criminal activities, ranging from armed robbery to theft.

File photo used to illustrate story.

"The Taliban administration is committed to ensuring law and order in the country," Khan said.

However, Gen Mobin, the spokesman for the Kabul Security Department, also confirmed that the detainees were suspects involved in different cases including armed robberies, stressing that their documents have been sent to the related judicial offices to be investigated, reported Tolo News.

"Their documents have been sent to the judicial departments, and we assure Kabul residents that Islamic Emirate forces are working 24 hours a day to provide security for residents," said Gen Mobin.

Meanwhile, military experts state said that the number of criminal cases would increase as poverty and hunger spread in the country, reported Tolo News.

"Widespread poverty is directly linked to and affects the increase of crimes in the city," said Asadullah Nadim, a military expert.

However, people urge the new administration to create more job opportunities. They cited poverty as the main cause of rising crimes. 

According to (ANI), this comes after the head of the commission auditing security forces announced last week that the commission has expelled 1,895 force members, including those involved in harassment cases. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023: Katsina Governor, Masari Shows Support For Presidency To Shift To South
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights US Law Group Calls For Release Of 16 Christian Orphans Allegedly Abducted, Islamised By Kano Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government’ll Help Ex-Anambra Governor, Peter Obi’s Next Cash & Carry Supermarket Bounce Back Stronger–Minister
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Demand N50 Million Ransom For Release Of Abducted Prominent Plateau Monarch
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Stop Harassing SERAP, Probe Corruption Allegations In Your Government, Pyrates Confraternity Tells Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics You Lied, Jonathan Flushed Out Boko Haram From 14 Borno Councils Not Buhari, Clark Tells Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 2023: Katsina Governor, Masari Shows Support For Presidency To Shift To South
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights US Law Group Calls For Release Of 16 Christian Orphans Allegedly Abducted, Islamised By Kano Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government’ll Help Ex-Anambra Governor, Peter Obi’s Next Cash & Carry Supermarket Bounce Back Stronger–Minister
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion 2021: A Year Without Resolutions By Toyin Falola
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Demand N50 Million Ransom For Release Of Abducted Prominent Plateau Monarch
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Stop Harassing SERAP, Probe Corruption Allegations In Your Government, Pyrates Confraternity Tells Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics You Lied, Jonathan Flushed Out Boko Haram From 14 Borno Councils Not Buhari, Clark Tells Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Accident Seven Killed In Niger State Boat Accident, Four In Bauchi Auto Accident
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Movement For The Survival Of Ogoni People In US Demands Separate State For Ogonis In Rivers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Police In Enugu Allegedly Extort N3million From Civil Engineer After Forcing Him To Sign Indicting Statement At Gunpoint
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Boxing Day Inferno: How Ex-Anambra Governor, Peter Obi’s Next Cash & Carry Supermarket Was Burnt To Ashes
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Accident Eight Killed In Anambra As Trailer Collides With Passengers' Bus
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad