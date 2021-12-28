Boko Haram Claims Responsibility For Killing 10 Nigerian Soldiers, Children During Yobe Attack

The gunmen invaded the community around 5pm shooting sporadically as residents fled into the forest for safety.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 28, 2021

The Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād, has claimed that its fighters killed 10 people including Nigerian soldiers and children during an attack on Buni Yadi community, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

SaharaReporters had reported that the insurgents on Sunday engaged troops of the Nigerian Army in the community in a gun battle.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Sources said the gunmen invaded the community around 5pm shooting sporadically as residents fled into the forest for safety.

Buni Yadi came into the limelight in 2014 after Boko Haram insurgents killed 58 male students of the town’s Federal Government College.

ISWAP in a notice seen by SaharaReporters on Monday said “10 people were killed including soldiers and children during the attack.”

The terror group added that it razed many military operational vehicles.

Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.

Just recently, it appointed Wali Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old as the new Leader (Wali) of ISWAP in Lake Chad.

The sect’s membership has swollen with the defection of hundreds of Boko Haram fighters under Shekau.

The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

The terror group has caused over 50,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states.

 

