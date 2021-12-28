BREAKING: Police Patrol Van Chasing ‘Yahoo Boys’ Crushes Policeman To Death In Ekiti

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening along Federal Polytechnic, Ado/Ijan Road.

by saharareporters, new york Dec 28, 2021

A policeman identified as Supol Ayeni has been crushed to death by a patrol van belonging to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) unit of the Ekiti State Police Command.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening along Federal Polytechnic, Ado/Ijan Road.

SaharaReporters gathered that RRS operatives who drove recklessly were chasing suspected fraudsters, otherwise known as Yahoo boys when they hit their colleague who was on a motorcycle.

It was learnt that Supol Ayeni who was attached to Odo Ado police state died on the spot.

“He actually came home to eat, his wife has a shop around Aba Ebira in the polytechnic community. There is this bad spot along the road, beside the silo, so the deceased came to his wife’s shop up eat, he came with one of his friends motorcycle. He was working at Odo Ado which is not that far from here.

“The RRS operatives were in two hilux vehicles chasing a Benz. I don’t know where they were chasing the guys from, as they were about to overtake the Benz, the deceased who is popularly known as Baba Ada was coming from the other side and one of the vehicles hit him. He died immediately,” a source told SaharaReporters.

A colleague of the deceased who spoke to SaharaReporters confirmed the incident.

He added that the RRS operatives involved have been identified and detained at the state headquarters.

“Yes, Supol Ayeni is dead, He was hit by RRS van. I'm still confused my brother, this was someone I saw earlier today.”

Calls put across to Ekiti Police Command spokesperson, Sunday Abutu by SaharaReporters were not answered nor returned.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Police REAVEALED: Identities Of Rogue Police Officers Who Extorted N22million Worth Of Bitcoin From Young Men At Gunpoint In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Police Police In Enugu Allegedly Extort N3million From Civil Engineer After Forcing Him To Sign Indicting Statement At Gunpoint
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Anambra Police Nab Three Suspected Criminals, Recover Gun, Charms, Hard Drugs
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Police Didn’t Release Us, Court Granted Us Bail – Arrested #EndSARS Memorial Protesters
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Education Edo Policemen Shoot At Protesting University Of Benin Students, One Injured
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Insecurity Bandits Ambush Nigerian Policemen In Zamfara, Kill Seven Officers, Set Patrol Vehicle Ablaze
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Drugs Nigerian Man Arrested In India With Drugs Worth N7.7 Million
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government’ll Help Ex-Anambra Governor, Peter Obi’s Next Cash & Carry Supermarket Bounce Back Stronger–Minister
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Katsina Governor, Masari Shows Support For Presidency To Shift To South
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights US Law Group Calls For Release Of 16 Christian Orphans Allegedly Abducted, Islamised By Kano Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion 2021: A Year Without Resolutions By Toyin Falola
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Demand N50 Million Ransom For Release Of Abducted Prominent Plateau Monarch
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Stop Harassing SERAP, Probe Corruption Allegations In Your Government, Pyrates Confraternity Tells Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics You Lied, Jonathan Flushed Out Boko Haram From 14 Borno Councils Not Buhari, Clark Tells Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad