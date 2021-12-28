Nigerian Army To Detonate Explosives Near Yobe University, Maiduguri Road

The army will detonate the explosives near the Yobe State University along Gujba Road and another one along Maiduguri Road.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 28, 2021

The Yobe State Government has advised residents of Damaturu and its environs not to panic as Combat Engineers of the Headquarters Sector 2 Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army will detonate unexploded explosive ordinances in two locations within the metropolis.

This was made known in a statement issued on Tuesday by Dahiru AbdulSalam, the Special Adviser on Security Matters to Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The statement reads, “The Office of the Special Adviser on Security Affairs to Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, wishes to announce that Combat Engineers of the Headquarters Sector 2 Operation HADIN KAI will detonate unexploded explosive ordinances near the Yobe State University along Gujba Road and another one along Maiduguri Road.

“The public is hereby notified that they are controlled explosions and should not panic. People are further advised to go about their normal businesses as there is no cause for alarm.

“The press is by this announcement advised to take note that it is not an adversary explosion, please.”

The Nigerian Army had recently stated that detonating Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) was one of its major challenges in the fight against insurgency in the North-East.

The then Corps Commander, Nigerian Army Engineers, Maj Gen. John Amalu, had told journalists at the West Africa Social Activities (WASA) that identifying and detonating IEDs was a major task of the corps in the North East.

“IEDs remain a threat in the North East and that is very challenging for the Army as that falls squarely on the Nigerian Army Engineers,” he said.

SaharaReporters, New York

