Nigerian Government’ll Help Ex-Anambra Governor, Peter Obi’s Next Cash & Carry Supermarket Bounce Back Stronger–Minister

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Bello, has pledged to provide needed support for NEXT Cash and Carry Supermall, Abuja, owned by a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi to bounce back stronger than it was before the fire incident on Boxing Day.

The minister made the pledge on Tuesday in Abuja while undertaking an on-the-spot assessment of the mega shopping mall which was gutted by fire on Sunday, December 26.

Bello said the fire incident was something that hit the city very hard as the facility was an important investment that generated many jobs for Abuja residents.

He added that even though the inferno was an unfortunate incident, by the grace of God, no life was lost, and a substantial part of the premises where bulk items were stored in the warehouses were salvaged.

“This particular incident brought out what is good about us as residents, everybody united and supported them,” he said.

“I sympathise with NEXT, particularly because during the heat of the COVID-19, NEXT was among the foremost companies that provided tremendous support to the FCTA, by providing palliative items, which we distributed to vulnerable members of the community.

“Unfortunately, today they are also vulnerable, so it’s our duty in the city to rally round and protect this important investment that is a generator of many jobs in the city.

“We will give them all the needed support so that they bounce back stronger than what they were before. We look forward to seeing you back to business in no distant future,” he said.