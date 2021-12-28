Nigerian Government’ll Help Ex-Anambra Governor, Peter Obi’s Next Cash & Carry Supermarket Bounce Back Stronger–Minister

The minister made the pledge on Tuesday in Abuja while undertaking an on-the-spot assessment of the mega shopping mall which was gutted by fire on Sunday, December 26.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 28, 2021

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Bello, has pledged to provide needed support for NEXT Cash and Carry Supermall, Abuja, owned by a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi to bounce back stronger than it was before the fire incident on Boxing Day.

The minister made the pledge on Tuesday in Abuja while undertaking an on-the-spot assessment of the mega shopping mall which was gutted by fire on Sunday, December 26.

Bello said the fire incident was something that hit the city very hard as the facility was an important investment that generated many jobs for Abuja residents.

He added that even though the inferno was an unfortunate incident, by the grace of God, no life was lost, and a substantial part of the premises where bulk items were stored in the warehouses were salvaged.

“This particular incident brought out what is good about us as residents, everybody united and supported them,” he said.

“I sympathise with NEXT, particularly because during the heat of the COVID-19, NEXT was among the foremost companies that provided tremendous support to the FCTA, by providing palliative items, which we distributed to vulnerable members of the community.

“Unfortunately, today they are also vulnerable, so it’s our duty in the city to rally round and protect this important investment that is a generator of many jobs in the city.

“We will give them all the needed support so that they bounce back stronger than what they were before. We look forward to seeing you back to business in no distant future,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023: Katsina Governor, Masari Shows Support For Presidency To Shift To South
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Stop Harassing SERAP, Probe Corruption Allegations In Your Government, Pyrates Confraternity Tells Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics You Lied, Jonathan Flushed Out Boko Haram From 14 Borno Councils Not Buhari, Clark Tells Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Rights Group Petitions Governor Yero Over Last-Minute Looting
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Elections Go To Court If You’re Unsatisfied With Election Outcome, Ajimobi Tells Losers
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Opinion El-Rufa'i's Schools Feeding Programme: A Moment Of Truth By Dr. John Danfulani
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Drugs Nigerian Man Arrested In India With Drugs Worth N7.7 Million
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Patrol Van Chasing ‘Yahoo Boys’ Crushes Policeman To Death In Ekiti
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Katsina Governor, Masari Shows Support For Presidency To Shift To South
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights US Law Group Calls For Release Of 16 Christian Orphans Allegedly Abducted, Islamised By Kano Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion 2021: A Year Without Resolutions By Toyin Falola
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Demand N50 Million Ransom For Release Of Abducted Prominent Plateau Monarch
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Stop Harassing SERAP, Probe Corruption Allegations In Your Government, Pyrates Confraternity Tells Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics You Lied, Jonathan Flushed Out Boko Haram From 14 Borno Councils Not Buhari, Clark Tells Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad