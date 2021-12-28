Nigerian Man Arrested In India With Drugs Worth N7.7 Million

Chibueze was arrested when a team of ANC, led by PSI Rohan Madgaonkar along with two panchs, conducted a raid near the parking lot of St Diogos church, Gurim.

by saharareporters, new york Dec 28, 2021

Operatives of Anti Narcotic Cell (ANC) of Goa police have arrested a 36-year-old Nigerian man, Anuligwoh Kasmir Chibueze, for illegal possession of narcotic substance worth Rs 14 lakh (N7,704,906.88).

According to a report by the Times of India, Chibueze was arrested when a team of ANC, led by PSI Rohan Madgaonkar along with two panchs, conducted a raid near the parking lot of St Diogos church, Gurim. 

File photo used to illustrate story.

He was found with 9.41g of suspected LSD liquid and 42.2g of suspected cocaine.

A case has been registered under the provisions of the NDPS Act, police said.

Some weeks ago, police officers in India arrested a 44-year-old Nigerian man from Diva with 250g of Mephedrone. 

The Nigerian, Gunde Ijiko Ozeno, was found in possession of the drug worth Rs 25 lakh (N1billion). 

According to the police, there could be more arrests in the case after they get the report of technical details sent for testing. 

The suspect is currently remanded in police custody and has been there for four days.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Mumbra Police laid a trap near a dumping ground in Diva and intercepted the accused on Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalwa), Venkat Andale, said.

On Monday, a team of officials laid a trap and nabbed him with the possession of MD powder, Hindustan Times reports.

A police officer said, “The accused had come to Diva to sell the drugs. He is a resident of Kharghar in Navi Mumbai and has been developing his network here. 

"Although he didn’t reveal the name or any other information so far, we are waiting for technical details of his phones and by recovering messages to get an idea about the remaining gang.”

