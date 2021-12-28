Suspect In Police Custody Links Ex-Governor Okorocha, Son-in-law, Nwosu To Militants Troubling Imo State

A suspect identified as Chibuzo Uchenna arrested by the police in Imo State has named former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha and his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, as sponsors of insecurity in Imo State.

In an exclusive video obtained by SaharaReporters, the suspect also named one Kingsley Uju in the recruitment of ex-militants for “shady business.”

According to Uchenna, Okorocha, Nwosu and Uju approached one General Banga and General Felix, both ex-militants, for recruitment and the amnesty programme the former governor offered the ex-agitators.

He added that the duo sealed the deal with Okorocha and his son in-law and had been unleashing mayhem on the people of Imo State since then.

In the video obtained by SaharaReporters, the suspect said, “Yes, General Felix after the amnesty, they called them together; the governor, Rochas Okorocha, Honorable Kingsley Uju and Honorable Uche Nwosu called them together to work for them so that they would no longer be having issues. That’s how Felix and Chike came together to work for them.”

Speaking to SaharaReporters, a senior police officer in the state said contrary to Nwosu’s claim, he was invited by the police before he was arrested.

“Consequent upon this expository, the police authorities on several occasions invited Uche Nwosu for questioning, a gesture he neglected; hence the manner in which the operatives effected his arrest on Sunday, for investigation.

"Apart from what you watched in that video, there are other various implicating statements from the suspect; he also revealed the frequent funding of criminals and their activities by the former governor through his son in-law, Nwosu, at various locations in Owerri," the police officer said.

Nwosu, a former candidate of the Action Alliance in the 2019 governorship election in Imo, was arrested by masked police officers inside a church on Sunday during a thanksgiving service in the state.

The heavily-armed security operatives stormed the church with high-powered security vehicles and shot sporadically into the air before arresting him.

The action created panic in the community as it was the outing service of his late mother who was laid to rest on Wednesday 22nd December 2021.

While police authorities did not immediately confirm the incident, they released a statement later to clarify that Nwosu was arrested and not abducted as feared in some quarters.

He was subsequently released after spending some hours at the state police headquarters where he was grilled by intelligence officers.

When contacted, Chikezie Nwadike, media aide to Nwosu told SaharaReporters that his principal had nothing to do with the suspect.

He said, “We have also seen the video, look at the guy, this was someone they claimed was arrested two weeks ago, yet he is still looking fresh, polish, well dressed. You see that’s it’s just staged managed.

“It’s so funny, the police claimed they are still conducting their investigation yet still released the video or who sent you the video? Is it not the police? All these tactics are just to malign Okorocha and Nwosu.”