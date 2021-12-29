American Rapper, Dr Dre To Pay N57 Billion To Ex-wife, Nicole Young In Divorce Settlement

An American rapper, Dr Dre has settled with his estranged wife in court to pay her a sum of $100 million (approximately N57 billion).

The popular music producer will pay his ex-wife $100 million, and will pay the first $50 million now and the second half a year from now. He’s estimated to be worth $820 million, according to Daily Mail.

The rap artiste will also keep their real estate properties and rights to his music and stock options, including the money earned from his sale of Beats by Dre.

Young, meanwhile, will keep four vehicles which are a Rolls Royce, Cadillac Escalade, motorcycle and Range Rover. She is expected to also keep her clothing, jewellery, bags and furs, which are estimated to be worth millions of dollars.

A source connected to the 56-year-old rapper told a publication outlet that Young could have got a larger piece of his estate if she had settled a year ago.

“She could have even been on the field for the Super Bowl halftime show as a friendly ex-wife,” the insider quipped.

The former couple’s settlement also prevents Young from receiving spousal support.

The former NWA rapper filed documents in April to be declared legally single amid their divorce battle. Since then, Dre has been ordered to pay Young millions in legal fees and spousal support, which she’ll no longer receive.

The Aftermath Entertainment CEO and Young were married for 24 years until she filed for divorce in June 2020. Young has accused the hip hop star in court papers of abuse that was so bad she now has “post-traumatic stress syndrome,” though Dre has strongly denied the abuse claims.