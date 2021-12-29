Boko Haram Suspends Farming Activities In Yobe Community After Residents Celebrated Killing Of Insurgents By Nigerian Army

Residents said the action followed the celebration with Nigerian troops who neutralised members of the terror group who tried to infiltrate and attack the community recently.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 29, 2021

The Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād, has suspended farmers from going to their farms in the outskirt of Buni Yadi, a community in the Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Residents said the action followed the celebration with Nigerian troops who neutralised members of the terror group who tried to infiltrate and attack the community recently.

Residents of Buni Yadi had taken to the streets on Sunday evening to jubilate after Nigerian soldiers repelled an attack on the community.

Buni Yadi came into the limelight in 2014 after Boko Haram insurgents killed 58 male students of the town’s Federal Government College.

Military sources said the insurgents in the aftermath of the Sunday evening incident warned farmers against going to their farms.

Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.

Just recently, it appointed Wali Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old as the new Leader (Wali) of ISWAP in Lake Chad.

The sect’s membership has swollen with the defection of hundreds of Boko Haram fighters under Shekau.

The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

The terror group has caused over 50,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states.

It has also increasingly targeted farmers in their violence.

They accused them of spying and passing information to the military and the local militia fighting them.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Agriculture Boko Haram Terrorists, Herdsmen Destroyed Over 100 Hectares Of Farmlands In Yobe – Farmers’ Association Laments
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity If You Die While Fighting Bandits, You’re Martyrs – Katsina Governor Urges Residents To Defend Families
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kinsmen Of Nigerian Government Secretary, Boss Mustapha React To SaharaReporters' Story Of Boko Haram Invasion Of Adamawa Communities
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency 'Boko Haram Members Earn $3,000 Daily But Nigerian Soldiers Get N1,000'
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Insurgency 'Nobody Is Safe, How Do We Live Like Animals?' Emir Of Katsina Laments Insecurity
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Insurgency Four Killed, Many Wounded In Fresh Attack On Maiduguri
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerian Caregiver Gets Maximum Sentence For Sexually Abusing Patients In US
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Police Ekiti Police Shamelessly Attack SaharaReporters, Confirm Killing Of Officer By Patrol Van Chasing ‘Yahoo Boys’
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Entertainment American Rapper, Dr Dre To Pay N57 Billion To Ex-wife, Nicole Young In Divorce Settlement
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
Niger Niger Republic Expels Eight Rwandans Linked To 1994 Genocide
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Politics Outbreak Of COVID-19 In Aso Villa, God’s Punishment For Buhari Government's Insensitivity To Nigerians— PDP Youths
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: National Assembly Members Fail To Provide Documents Of How N2.5billion Running Costs In Six Months Were Spent
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Civil Societies Write National Assembly Over Drafting Errors In Electoral Amendment Bill
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Identity Of Policeman Crushed To Death By Police Van Chasing ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Ekiti, Revealed
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Why I Decided To Go Into Modelling – Hijab-wearing Miss Nigeria 2021, Shatu Garko
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Agriculture Boko Haram Terrorists, Herdsmen Destroyed Over 100 Hectares Of Farmlands In Yobe – Farmers’ Association Laments
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Six Have Died, Pay Us Our Gratuity — Retired Journalists Beg Governor Akeredolu Over 12 Years’ Unpaid Benefits
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Government Keeping Sunday Igboho In Detention, Not Benin Republic – Lawyer
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad