Boko Haram Suspends Farming Activities In Yobe Community After Residents Celebrated Killing Of Insurgents By Nigerian Army

The Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād, has suspended farmers from going to their farms in the outskirt of Buni Yadi, a community in the Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Residents said the action followed the celebration with Nigerian troops who neutralised members of the terror group who tried to infiltrate and attack the community recently.

Residents of Buni Yadi had taken to the streets on Sunday evening to jubilate after Nigerian soldiers repelled an attack on the community.

Buni Yadi came into the limelight in 2014 after Boko Haram insurgents killed 58 male students of the town’s Federal Government College.

Military sources said the insurgents in the aftermath of the Sunday evening incident warned farmers against going to their farms.

Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.

Just recently, it appointed Wali Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old as the new Leader (Wali) of ISWAP in Lake Chad.

The sect’s membership has swollen with the defection of hundreds of Boko Haram fighters under Shekau.

The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

The terror group has caused over 50,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states.

It has also increasingly targeted farmers in their violence.

They accused them of spying and passing information to the military and the local militia fighting them.