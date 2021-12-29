Desmond Tutu Campaigned Against Nigeria’s Ex-Dictator, Late Sani Abacha – Nigerians In South Africa Hail Anti-Apartheid Icon

SaharaReporters spoke to some Nigerians living in South Africa who praised Tutu’s lifetime and the legacy he bequeathed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 29, 2021

Nigerians residing in South Africa have eulogised the late Nobel Peace Laureate and anti-apartheid hero, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died on Sunday.

Tutu battled prostate cancer for a decade but lived to celebrate 90 years on earth before he died in a care facility at Cape Town on Boxing Day.

Many global personalities and Nigerian figures have mourned the late cleric, extolling his liberation and selfless virtues.

A legal practitioner and co-member, South Africa-Nigeria Democratic Support Group who resides in Johannesburg, Austin Okeke, said, "Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a father, a partner in freedom struggle, a mentor, and a good friend."

"He was the lone voice in the wilderness and the face of South Africa's struggle for freedom. He was a co-member of the South Africa-Nigeria Democratic Support Group that successfully campaigned for international sanctions against the late General Sani Abacha regime. He shall be missed.” 

In his own remarks, a representative of the National Association of Nigerian Student South Africa (NANSSA) in Johannesburg, Sammy Oladejo said, "I know Desmond Tutu as a symbol of hope and perseverance. He showed us Africans that you can win a battle without violence and bloodshed.

"To some people, they see him a sellout but to be honest as a Nigerian, he was an unbiased figure which said what was right when he needed to and I can say for a fact that we do not have too many Africans who have emulated such behaviour."

Also, NANSSA President-General residing in Pretoria, Charity Aigbekaen said, "South Africa and the world at large have lost a great hero, an Archbishop and a human right activist.

"He actively participated in the liberation of South Africa from the apartheid government, and focused on peace and reconciliation. He was a peace loving man and a man loved by many.

"May his legacy continue to live on and may his soul rest in peace."

SaharaReporters, New York

