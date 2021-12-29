Ekiti Police Shamelessly Attack SaharaReporters, Confirm Killing Of Officer By Patrol Van Chasing ‘Yahoo Boys’

The Ekiti State Police Command has confirmed the killing of an officer, Supol Ayeni by a patrol van belonging to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) unit of the command.

SaharaReporters had reported that RRS operatives chasing suspected fraudsters, otherwise known as Yahoo boys on Tuesday evening hit Ayeni who was on a motorcycle along Federal Polytechnic, Ado/Ijan Road.

The deceased who was attached to Odo Ado police station was said to have died on the spot.

Identity Of Policeman Crushed To Death By Police Van Chasing âYahoo Boysâ In Ekiti, Revealed | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/JIyyBUOSIi pic.twitter.com/q8GfgX3SiE — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) December 29, 2021

“He actually came home to eat, his wife has a shop around Aba Ebira in the polytechnic community. There is this bad spot along the road, beside the silo, so the deceased came to his wife’s shop to eat, he came with one of his friends' motorcycles. He was working at Odo Ado which is not that far from here.

“The RRS operatives were in two Hilux vehicles chasing a Benz. I don’t know where they were chasing the guys from, as they were about to overtake the Benz, the deceased who is popularly known as Baba Ada was coming from the other side and one of the vehicles hit him. He died immediately,” a source had told SaharaReporters.

A colleague of the deceased who spoke to SaharaReporters also confirmed the incident.

He added that the RRS operatives involved had been identified and detained at the state headquarters.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Police Patrol Van Chasing ‘Yahoo Boys’ Crushes Policeman To Death In Ekiti

“Yes, Supol Ayeni is dead, He was hit by RRS van. I'm still confused my brother, this was someone I saw earlier today,” the officer had told SaharaReporters.

Reacting in a statement on Wednesday, spokesperson for the command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed that the deceased was crushed by a patrol van driven by RRS operatives but shamelessly attacked SaharaReporters over the story.

The statement read, “The Command wishes to state clearly that: On the 28/12/2021 at about 18:30hrs, a distress call was received from the DPO IKOLE-EKITI by the Rapid Response Squad(RRS) for reinforcement for the possible arrest of some suspected cultists who have been terrorising the people of Ikole-Ekiti and it's environs.

“Upon the receipt of the report, the RRS Commander deployed three patrol vehicles with adequate operatives to that axis for the operation. Unfortunately, while on their way, one of the three patrol vehicles developed a mechanical fault, went off its lane and hit an oncoming motorcycle ridden by a policeman who had closed from work and was returning home.

“The Policeman was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but was confirmed dead by a medical doctor while eight other RRS operatives in the patrol vehicle sustained different degrees of injuries and are currently in the hospital receiving medical attention.

“In view of this, the Ekiti State Police Command is at loss at the mental status of the Sahara reporter that propagated the fake news. The reporter (from Sahara) did not patiently and professionally confirm the story but shamelessly chose to disrespect the life of the policeman that was lost while on national assignment.

“SaharaReporters' action is very disgraceful, unfortunate, ungodly, inhuman and not in line with the practice of good journalism. Members of the public are, therefore, enjoined to disregard and discountenance the news and consider it as one of those fake news on the social media that are aimed at causing unnecessary tension, portraying the Nigeria Police Force in bad unpleasant garb and procreating an uprise against the force.

“Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Commissioner, CP TUNDE MOBAYO on behalf of the Command, sympathizes with the family of the deceased Police Officer and pray God grants him eternal rest. The Commissioner has visited the injured police officer in the hospital and will also visit the family house of the deceased ASP in other to sympathize with them.

“The Commissioner further warns against the fabrication and spread of fake news and implores everyone to ensure they verify the source of all information they receive especially through the social media before sharing and spreading them.”