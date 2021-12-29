Identity Of Policeman Crushed To Death By Police Van Chasing ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Ekiti, Revealed

SaharaReporters had reported that the RRS operatives while chasing suspected fraudsters, otherwise known as Yahoo boys hit Ayeni who was on a motorcycle along Federal Polytechnic, Ado/Ijan Road in Ekiti.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 29, 2021

Pictures of a policeman, Supol Ayeni, crushed to death by a patrol van belonging to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) unit of the Ekiti State Police Command have been exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters.
The deceased, who was attached to Odo Ado Police Station, was said to have died on the spot.
“He actually came home to eat; his wife has a shop around Aba Ebira in the polytechnic community. There is this bad spot along the road, beside the silo. So the deceased came to his wife’s shop to eat; he came with one of his friends’ motorcycle. He was working at Odo Ado which is not that far from here.
“The RRS operatives were in two hilux vehicles chasing a Benz. I don’t know where they were chasing the guys from. As they were about to overtake the Benz, the deceased who is popularly known as Baba Ada was coming from the other side and one of the vehicles hit him. He died immediately,” a source had told SaharaReporters.
A colleague of the deceased who spoke to SaharaReporters confirmed the incident.
He added that the RRS operatives involved have been identified and detained at the state headquarters.
“Yes, Supol Ayeni is dead. He was hit by RRS van. I'm still confused my brother, this was someone I saw earlier today.”

SaharaReporters, New York

