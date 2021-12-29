LIST: 13 States In Nigeria Yet To Administer COVID-19 Booster Vaccines Amid Rising Infections, Deaths

The list of the states was obtained from the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 29, 2021

About 13 states in the country are yet to administer booster jabs of the COVID-19 vaccines two weeks after the Federal Government declared the commencement of the administration of booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The list of the states was obtained from the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

Illustration Hegg Health Center

The World Health Organisation and other international bodies and vaccine development companies such as Pfizer and Moderna had recommended the administration of booster shots for people to gain more protection against the coronavirus disease.

Following the discovery of the Omicron variant, the calls for booster shots became more intense.

The Federal Government, through the Director-General of the NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, had on December 9, 2021 announced that the administration of the boosters would commence the following day.

Shuaib, who described the booster shots as an opportunity to get additional protection against COVID-19, had advised eligible Nigerians to get them.

He said, “Following the detection of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the Federal Government reviewed the country’s vaccination programme and resolved to introduce the booster dose, using the Pfizer Bio-N-Tech vaccine across the country.

“This will take effect as from Friday, December 10, 2021. It is pertinent to reiterate the fact that the Nigerian COVID-19 vaccination programme is science-driven.

“Evidence has shown that the booster dose further increases protection against the virus. Eligibility for the booster dose includes being 18 years and above and being fully vaccinated with either two doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer Bio-N-Tech or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”

But the NPHCDA revealed that weeks after the commencement of giving the booster shot, 13 states had not yet begun the administration.

While states like Akwa Ibom, Jigawa and Taraba were said to have commenced the administration, it was gathered that less than five persons had taken the shots.

The 13 states with no record of booster shot administration are; Abia, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Rivers, Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara.

Attempts to reach Shuaib on why the states had not commenced the administration of the booster shots proved abortive as calls and messages forwarded to his line remained unanswered as of the time of this report.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Doctors Strike: Patients In Ondo Hospitals Cry Out For Doctors
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ebola: Lagos Confirms 2 People That Came In Contact With Dead Liberian Victim Down With Fever
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion The Ameyo Adadevoh I knew By Chidi Anselm Odinkalu
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Hannatu Musawa Heartbroken For Liberia By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH West African Travelers Limited To 5 Airports In The US
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Exclusive Community Protests Government Hospital, After Death Of Detained Patient
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police How Abuja Policemen Extorted N500,000 From Motivational Speaker After Labelling Him IPOB Member
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
News Kwara Community Where Residents Share Dirty Water With Cattle, Dogs
0 Comments
21 Minutes Ago
Insecurity If You Die While Fighting Bandits, You’re Martyrs – Katsina Governor Urges Residents To Defend Families
0 Comments
22 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Army’s Arrest Of Taskforce Commander Over Links To Bandits Causes Tension In Kaduna Community
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Kinsmen Of Nigerian Government Secretary, Boss Mustapha React To SaharaReporters' Story Of Boko Haram Invasion Of Adamawa Communities
0 Comments
43 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Civic Group, RULAAC Petitions Chief Of Naval Staff Over Military Torture, Illegal Detention Of Six Civilians In Lagos
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Legal Benin Republic Judiciary Can’t Set Free Sunday Igboho, Only President Talon Can – Aide
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Politics Unknown Gunmen Troubling Imo Are Policemen Sponsored By Governor Uzodinma – Okorocha
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Ivory Coast Police Officer Involved In Late Itunu Babalola’s Case Reported To Interpol — Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Tradition Nigerian Legislators Consider New Law To End Widow, In-Law’s Forced Marriage, Other Cultural Practices
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government’ll Help Ex-Anambra Governor, Peter Obi’s Next Cash & Carry Supermarket Bounce Back Stronger–Minister
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad