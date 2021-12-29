Niger Republic Expels Eight Rwandans Linked To 1994 Genocide

The affected persons were transferred by the UN Court which tried them for Genocide-related crimes. This comes just a month after they were welcomed in the capital Niamey.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 29, 2021

The Republic of Niger has expelled eight Rwandans found to have been involved in the Genocide-related crimes that took place in Rwanda. 

The affected persons were transferred by the UN Court which tried them for Genocide-related crimes. This comes just a month after they were welcomed in the capital Niamey.

The men were convicted of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi and had completed their sentences or were acquitted, Bwisa reports.

According to a statement released on December 27, 2021, the Niger Ministry of Interior and Decentralization ordered the men to leave the country within seven days.

The ex-convicts are Protais Zigiranyirazo, Francois Nzuwonemeye, Innocent Sagahutu, Alphonse Nteziryayo, Tharcisse Muvunyi, André Ntagerura, Anatole Nsengiyumva and Prosper Mugiraneza.

The men are widely considered to be among the masterminds of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

After the conclusion of their cases, they remained in Arusha, Tanzania where the UN court was based.

Out of the eight names listed, four were reportedly convicted of crimes during the genocide by the UN International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR).

They are former prefect Alphonse Nteziryayo, ex-military intelligence head Anatole Nsengiyumva, and former army officers Tharcisse Muvunyi and Innocent Sagahutu, all of whom have served their sentences, ACP reports. 

The expulsion comes after an inquiry made by the government of Rwanda to the UN Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (MICT) seeking clarification about circumstances under which the eight were transferred to Niger.

While addressing a UN Security Council meeting in New York in early December, Valentine Rugwabiza, Rwanda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said that Rwanda had not been informed by either the MICT or the host country about the transfer of these Rwandan nationals.

She then pointed out that there is evidence that some of these individuals, after their acquittal by the former ICTR, have been engaging in subversive activities that contributed to the insecurity and instability of the Great Lakes Region for the past decades.

The individuals in question had for long been stuck in Arusha, the former seat of the ICTR, after many countries had refused to take them in, including those hosting their families.

However, Rwanda previously said they may come back home to their country if they so wish.

Meanwhile, according to AFP, on November 15, Niger signed an agreement with the UN to host nine Rwandans, the eight expelled as well as former Rwandan foreign minister Jerome Clement Bicamumpaka, who was also acquitted by the ICTR.

Around 800,000 people died between April and July 1994 in Rwanda as the extremist Hutu regime tried to wipe out the Tutsi minority, causing one of the 20th century’s biggest massacres.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Niger Army Kills 30 Boko Haram Members
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Niger Federal Government To Build 1,000-km Pipeline To Import Crude Oil From Niger Republic
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Fighters Surrender In Niger Republic
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Woman Survives Ten Days In Sahara Desert
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Niger Buhari Cancels Scheduled Trip To Niger Republic
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Military IYC Demands End To Military Invasion Of Bayelsa Community, Alleges Burning Of 50 Homes
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion I Humbly Disagree With Obasanjo And His Oily Thesis By Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN)
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Opinion Buhari And The Politics Of Oil By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
43 Minutes Ago
Niger Delta Senior Lawyer, Ozekhome Disagrees With Ex-President Obasanjo Over ‘Oil Belongs To Nigeria, Not Niger Delta’ Statement
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
Sports Portuguese Jose Peseiro Replaces Gernot Rohr As Super Eagles Coach
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
News Ex-Governor, Peter Obi's Next Cash & Carry Supermarket Management Breaks Silence On Boxing Day Fire Outbreak
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Outbreak Of COVID-19 In Aso Villa, God’s Punishment For Buhari Government's Insensitivity To Nigerians— PDP Youths
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Entertainment American Rapper, Dr Dre To Pay N57 Billion To Ex-wife, Nicole Young In Divorce Settlement
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Ekiti Police Shamelessly Attack SaharaReporters, Confirm Killing Of Officer By Patrol Van Chasing ‘Yahoo Boys’
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Caregiver Gets Maximum Sentence For Sexually Abusing Patients In US
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: National Assembly Members Fail To Provide Documents Of How N2.5billion Running Costs In Six Months Were Spent
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Civil Societies Write National Assembly Over Drafting Errors In Electoral Amendment Bill
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Identity Of Policeman Crushed To Death By Police Van Chasing ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Ekiti, Revealed
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad