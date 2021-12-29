Outbreak Of COVID-19 In Aso Villa, God’s Punishment For Buhari Government's Insensitivity To Nigerians— PDP Youths

PDP NYM said the outbreak of the virus at the Villa is a warning to the Buhari-led administration to learn how to respect the law.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 29, 2021

A socio-political umbrella in the fold of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, the Peoples Democratic Party National Youth Movement, says the fourth wave of the Coronavirus pandemic which hit Nigeria’s Presidential Villa is a sign of God’s punishment for the Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

Activities at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja have been grounded following an outbreak of COVID-19 at Nigeria’s seat of power, with many presidential aides including the Permanent Secretary in the State House, Tijani Umar; the President’s aide-de-camp (ADC), Yusuf Dodo; his Chief Security Officer (CSO), Aliyu Musa, and his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, testing positive.

Aso Rock Villa

See Also Politics EXCLUSIVE: Aso Rock Deserted As Most Presidential Aides Contract COVID-19, Infections Traced To Buhari's Son, Yusuf's Coronation As Talban Daura 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

Multiple sources had told SaharaReporters that the spread of COVID-19 infections at the Aso Villa was traced to the coronation of Yusuf Buhari, the only son of President Buhari, as a district head (Talban Daura) in Katsina.

Reacting in a statement signed by its National President, Amb S. A. Lukman, PDP NYM said the outbreak of the virus at the Villa is a warning to the Buhari-led administration to learn how to respect the law.

The statement read, “It has been on the news that the invisible common enemy of mankind made in China in the year 2019 has sneaked its way into Nigeria's seat of power where the President lives. 

“According to a story by SaharaReporters, the Aso Rock is now scanty and dispersed as everyone ran for their precious lives, even though it is not morally right to be joyful or mock over the predicament of fellow men, this avoidable outbreak of this deadly virus at the Presidential Villa should be blamed on President Muhammadu Buhari and his APC (All Progressives Congress)-led administration's insensitivity and abuse of rule of law.

“Citizens were left to the amazement of open flagrant disobedience of rules and regulations established by the same government of Mr Buhari on public gathering and lack of moral display exhibited by the first family when the son of Mr President Yusuf Buhari went and took a chieftaincy title at Daura, Katsina State amidst the mass killing of innocent Nigerians in Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and some parts of Kaduna. 

“Every sane mind had expected President Buhari to visit those affected areas to condole with the people and proffer practical solutions to the alarming insecurity situation in the North and other parts of the country, instead it was the book launch of a political associate Mr President found worthy of attending in Lagos same week.

“As if that was not enough, the President’s first family went ahead to take a chieftaincy title in their home town with large crown against the established NCDC safety guideline of social distancing and avoidance of large crowded public gathering. Now that COVID-19 spread at Aso Rock villa is traced to Daura chieftaincy event, let Mr President take responsibility and apologise to innocent people and the nation at large for what his family his caused – big health challenges in the country and embarrassment to the nation respectively.

“Leadership by example is lacking, the supposed lawmaker and law implementer turned lawbreaker, it’s highly unethical for a responsible government anywhere in the world, it is nothing but abuse of power and privilege. As men in power who arrest, prosecute and punish innocent citizens who default or break the laws deliberately and arrogantly break the same law with insight that no one can arrest or prosecute nor punish them, now that God Almighty has acted on behalf of Nigeria masses, most especially those they have punished unjustly for the same action. 

“This a warning to President Buhari and APC-led administration to learn how to respect the law, respect Nigerian citizens and their mode, no one should be seen or act above the law and if any man in power feels he or she is above the law, the Almighty God is there to punish them as we have at hand on this ugly case.

“While we pray for quick recovery of all infected by the virus at Presidential Villa, we enjoin Nigerian to let us brace up and work together to send this zero respecter of law, insensitive and embarrassing Government of APC out of power come 2023. Enough of this mess and sorrowful story. Nigerians deserve leaders with empathy, compassion and above all sensitive government who shall make law and obey the law, not these accidental power abusers.”

SaharaReporters, New York

