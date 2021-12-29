Thousands Of Ekiti Job Applicants Depressed As Governor Fayemi Cancels Employment Test

Governor Kayode Fayemi also directed that the application forms fees be refunded to the applicants.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 29, 2021

The Ekiti State Government has declared an indefinite postponement of the examination scheduled for Wednesday for thousands of job seekers in the state.

Mrs Adewumi Fawekun, Director, Appointment and Posting, who signed for the Permanent Secretary, Ekiti Local Government Service Commission, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.

Governor Kayode Fayemi

Fawekun explained that Governor Kayode Fayemi also directed that the application forms fees be refunded to the applicants.

She added that the three days examination scheduled to commence on Wednesday would no longer hold.

“This is to inform the general public, particularly candidates, who obtained employment forms at the Ekiti Local Government Service Commission that the examination earlier slated to commence on Wednesday, will no longer hold as scheduled.

“Further information will be conveyed to candidates in due course. Meanwhile, Gov. Kayode Fayemi has directed that the employment forms be made ‘free-of-charge’ to all candidates,” she said.

She said that the date of refund of the application fees would be communicated to the affected candidates soon.

The state government two months ago invited interested candidates to apply for vacancies in both junior and senior categories of its workforce.

It would have been the second recruitment of workers by the Fayemi administration.

SaharaReporters, New York

