Anambra Police React To Killing Of Officer By Gunmen Who Banned "Celebrations While Nnamdi Kanu Is In Detention"

The victim is one of two mobile police operatives providing security for a team of health officials carrying out vaccination exercises at Eziama-Uli Health Centre.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 30, 2021

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed that gunmen attacked one of its personnel at Eziama-Uli, in the Ihiala local government area of the state.

The spokesperson for the command, Ikenga Tochukwu made the confirmation in a brief statement to SaharaReporters on Thursday.

He described the incident as one of the sacrifices police officers pay in service to the nation and humanity. 

He, however, said details of the incident were still sketchy while confirming it involved police personnel providing security services.

Investigations are ongoing into the incident, he said. See Also Insecurity Gunmen Kill Police Officer In Anambra, Ban Community From Celebrating 'While Nnamdi Kanu Is In Detention' 0 Comments 10 Hours Ago

He noted, “What happened at Eziama Uli yesterday, is an example of the sacrifice we pay as Police Officers in service to the nation and humanity. The details of the incident are still sketchy but it involves police personnel providing security services.

“Police operatives have cordoned off the area and operation is ongoing. Further details shall be communicated.”

The victim is said to be one of two mobile police operatives providing security for a team of health officials carrying out vaccination exercises at Eziama-Uli Health Centre.

It was learnt that the unknown gunmen had stormed the health centre and opened fire on the two police operatives, killing one of them.

The second mobile policeman was said to have escaped.

It was also gathered that the unknown gunmen who invaded the community banned the people from holding any social event, warning, “You people should not be celebrating while our leader, Nnamdi Kanu is languishing in DSS detention.”

Eziama-Uli is one of the border towns of Anambra State close to the Orlu area of Imo State.

SaharaReporters, New York

