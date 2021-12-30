Court Jails Lagos Senior Pastor Over N128million Fraud

She was also accused of issuing fake cheques to offset the funds.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 30, 2021

Linda Mabi-Praise, senior pastor of Temple of Praise Women Fellowship Global, Surulere, Lagos has been sentenced to five years imprisonment over N128 million fraud.

Mabi-Praise was convicted and sentenced by Justice S.O. Solebo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja following her arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A statement on the EFCC's website indicates that the prophetess, who was charged with three counts, was alleged to have, with intent to defraud, dishonestly obtained the said sum from Accelsor Investment Partners Limited in the guise that her company, Mutano Energy Ltd., was an accredited oil and gas dealer and that she was into oil and gas dealership.

She was also accused of issuing fake cheques to offset the funds.

Meanwhile, Mabi-Praise pleaded “not guilty” to the charges when she was arraigned in March 2019, prompting commencement of trial.

EFCC’s counsel, Franklin Ofoma, in the course of the trial, called two witnesses and tendered several documentary pieces of evidence to prove the case against the defendant.

Delivering his ruling, Justice Solebo found her guilty of counts one and three bordering on obtaining by false pretences and issuing of dud cheques.

The trial judge held that the prosecution proved the allegations of obtaining by false pretences and issuance of dud cheques “beyond reasonable doubt”.

Defence counsel, Mumuni Qudus, however, pleaded with the Court to temper justice with mercy and to give the mother of two “a second chance”.

After listening to Mabi-Praise’s lawyer, Justice Solebo sentenced her to three years on count one and two years on count three, to run concurrently.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Arrest 26-year-old Man For Killing His Wife With A Stick In Jigawa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Lagos Pardons 20 Death-Row Inmates, Frees 14 Others Who Had Spent Over 20 Years In Prison
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Declare State Of Emergency On East-West Road
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: UBEC Chairman, Daughter Regain Freedom After Less Than 24 Hours In Captivity
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption The Chateau Overlooking Lake Geneva Was Bought For Peter Bosworth For $31m
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill APC Youth Leader In Kogi
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Take Nigeria Back To Security Level Under Ex-President Jonathan, Northern Youths Tell Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill Police Officer In Anambra, Ban Community From Celebrating 'While Nnamdi Kanu Is In Detention'
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal Police Probe Assault, Extortion Of N550,000 From Motivational Speaker, Buchi And His Brother By Officers In Abuja
0 Comments
27 Minutes Ago
News Family Of Nigerian Businessman Murdered In South Africa, Solarin, Postpones Burial
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest 26-year-old Man For Killing His Wife With A Stick In Jigawa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Police Arrest Suspected Bandit Kingpin, Maiyammata While Trying To Abduct Passengers In Zamfara
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion I Humbly Disagree With Obasanjo And His Oily Thesis By Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN)
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad