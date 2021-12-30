Court Resumes N36billion Corruption Trial Of Ex-Jigawa Governor, Turaki After 11 Years

The Federal High Court sitting in Dutse, Jigawa State, has resumed the trial of former Jigawa State governor, Ibrahim Saminu Turaki, over alleged N36billion corruption charges 11 years after the trial was suspended.

Turaki was arrested on July 13, 2007 and arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commissioner (EFCC) on a 32-count charge.

Ibrahim Saminu Turaki

After his arrest, he was arraigned by the EFCC before Justice Binta Murtala Nyako of the Federal Capital Territory High Court on July 13, 2007, on a 32-count charge of misappropriating N36billion while in office.

The former governor, then, was remanded at Kuje prisons until he was granted bail in the sum of N100million with two sureties in like sum.

In 2011, the case was transferred to the Federal High Court, Dutse after the former governor challenged the jurisdiction of the FCT division of the court.

According to Tribune, a new judge, Justice Hassan Dikko, was reassigned to take over the case which was formerly being handled by Justice S. Yahuza before his retirement early in December 2021.

Justice Dikko thereafter adjourned the matter till February 24 and 25, 2022, for the continuation of hearing of the case.